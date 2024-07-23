Zimbabwe: Zimra Officers Busted in 26-Truck Chrome Smuggling Deal

23 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Two Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officers stationed at Beitbridge Border Post have been arrested for conniving with two other people to facilitate the illegal exportation of 26 trucks of chrome concentrate worth close to US$170 000 between November last year and February this year.

Simon Taguta Homera allegedly worked in cahoots with Natasha Ruvimbo Chatidza, stationed at the Electronic Cargo Tracking Systems (ECTS), to facilitate the illegal exportation of the chrome.

Chatidza is still at large.

In the other case, Kudzanai Nyatsawu stands accused of working with one Phiri who is also at large to smuggle a truckload of chrome concrete.

Homera and Nyatsawu were on Monday denied bail when they appeared before Ms Vavariro Gavi and Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba respectively.

They were charged with criminal abuse of duty as public officers and were remanded in custody to August 5.

