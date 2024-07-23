Kenya: Ex-Bomet Governor Faces Lawsuit Over Unpaid Sh5mn Debt for Cattle

Nairobi — Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto risks facing a lawsuit over an alleged unpaid sum of Sh5 million for 50 cattle supplied to his ranch for a beef project.

In a letter to Ruto, Nicholas Teeka, through his lawyers, Kalwa Advocates, has demanded that the former governor settle the dues within one week. Failure to comply will result in legal action.

"By this letter, our client demands that you settle the said outstanding debt in the next 7 days from the date of this letter, failure to which our client shall take decisive legal action against you, all at your cost and peril thereto," reads the letter in part.

The dispute originates from a transaction that took place in 2022, where Ruto reportedly requested and received 50 heads of cattle from Teeka for a beef rearing project.

The cattle were subsequently sold to Farmers Choice Limited at a profit. The agreement stipulated that each head of cattle was valued at Sh100,000, resulting in a total sum of Sh5 million.

Payment was to be made upon delivery or no later than 30 days thereafter.

Despite repeated assurances from Ruto that payment would be made following his new appointment as a commissioner representing the public in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), no payment has been forthcoming.

Teeka accuses Ruto of breaching the terms of the contract and failing to uphold the principles of honesty, integrity, accountability, and social justice as required by the Constitution.