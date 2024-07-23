Zimbabwe: ZNA Senior Officer Dies

22 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Columbus Mabika

Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) senior officer Colonel Andrew Kabaira, has died.

Col Kabaira died yesterday morning at ZNA 2 Referral hospital Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare after a short illness.

He was 64.

In a statement yesterday, ZNA director Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore said the army was saddened to learn of his death.

"The Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe is deeply saddened to announce the untimely death of a dedicated and loyal senior officer, Colonel Andrew Kabaira, who passed away at ZNA 2 Referral hospital Josiah Magama Tongogara barracks in Harare today (yesterday)," said Col Makotore.

Col Kabaira is survived by his wife and 7 children.

Mourners are gathered at number 2354 Ngama Drive Bluff Hill in Harare.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

