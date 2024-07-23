Zimbabwe: ZNA Senior Officer Dies

Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) senior officer Colonel Andrew Kabaira, has died.

Col Kabaira died yesterday morning at ZNA 2 Referral hospital Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare after a short illness.

He was 64.

In a statement yesterday, ZNA director Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore said the army was saddened to learn of his death.

"The Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe is deeply saddened to announce the untimely death of a dedicated and loyal senior officer, Colonel Andrew Kabaira, who passed away at ZNA 2 Referral hospital Josiah Magama Tongogara barracks in Harare today (yesterday)," said Col Makotore.

Col Kabaira is survived by his wife and 7 children.

Mourners are gathered at number 2354 Ngama Drive Bluff Hill in Harare.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.