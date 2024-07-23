Zimbabwe: Mash East Youths Call for President to Stay Beyond 2028

Youths from Mashonaland East province have resolved that President Mnangagwa should extend his tenure as the country's President beyond 2028 saying this will allow him to personally see the fruition of Vision 2030, and deliver Zimbabwe to the promised land.

They announced their resolutions during the Mashonaland East provincial inter-district conference held in Marondera yesterday.

The conference was also attended by ZANU PF National Youth League executive led by their secretary Cde Tinoda Machakaire and his deputy Cde John Paradza. Mashonaland East party provincial chairman Cde Daniel Garwe also graced the occasion.

Before the large gathering at Mbuya Nehanda Hall in Dombotombo suburb, youths held a march as a way of persuading President Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond 2028.

In his remarks, responding to youth resolutions, Cde Machakaire said he will take the resolutions to the President.

"I have heard your resolutions, that as Mashonaland East you want President Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond 2028. You said this is what you agreed on as youth in this province.

"So as your leader, who is here to listen to your concerns, my task therefore is to take your issues to the President and tell him that you want him to remain the President of Zimbabwe beyond 2028.

"I will definitely convey this request and bring you feedback. As you are aware, I was appointed to be the national youth secretary for the ZANU PF Youth League and the President said I should listen and bring to him all your concerns. So here I am, I will tell him everything that you said here," said Cde Machakaire to loud cheers from the thousands of youths who attended the event.

He went on to urge youth sto protect the party and ensure ZANU PF remains strong.

"You are the vanguard of this party, the people's party so remain focused. President Mnangagwa is a hard working leader and there is a lot that he is doing for this nation and for the youth to be empowered," he said.

ZANU PF Mashonaland East Youth chairman Cde Isaac Tasikani said President Mnangagwa deserved to be in office beyond 2028 because of the great things he is doing for Zimbabweans.

"We all see the good works that he is doing for Zimbabwe. He should see Vision 2030 being fulfilled. So youths from Mashonaland East, as you heard, are saying President Mnangagwa should remain in office beyond 2028."