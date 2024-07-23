Southern Africa: SADC Summit / Zim Pulls Out All the Stops. . . Top-Notch Transport System Put in Place

Zimbabwe is poised to host one of the best SADC Heads of State and Government summits as evidenced by major preparations that are now at an advanced stage, with the Government having secured two top-of-the-line buses with modern amenities.

The luxury coaches are fitted with ultra-comfort amenities that include a luxurious heat and massage sofa, television sets, ablution facilities and a kitchen.

As preparations go a gear up, several roads in Harare have also been constructed and rehabilitated to international standards, while 18 state-of-the-art villas in Mt Hampden for high-profile guests are basically complete.

While the beautification exercise deepens, tree-planting has been done along the boulevard which stretches from the New Parliament Building to the traffic circle on Harare-Bindura Highway.

Tree-planting is also underway along Samora Machel Avenue.

The country is hosting the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week and the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit where President Mnangagwa assumes the regional bloc's chairmanship.

Deputy Chief Secretary and National Coordinator for Flagship Programmes and Projects in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Engineer Amos Marawa, said a comprehensive update on the SADC preparations will be available today.

However, the Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana confirmed the procurement of the buses. "I can confirm that the SADC Transport committee has secured two public service vehicle buses to be used to ferry delegates during the upcoming SADC summit," he said.

Zimbabwe is expected to host more than 150 companies from across southern Africa during the SADC Industrialisation Week scheduled to run from July 28 to August 2 under the theme: "Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development: towards an industrialised SADC."

The event will be a precursor to the SADC Heads of State Summit on August 17.

Locals are also anticipating good business while expanding their reach during the 7th SADC Industrialisation Week and the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit.

A local contractor, Bitumen World, which is conducting the works, is on-site, constructing almost 13km of the Old Mazowe Road from Westgate roundabout and is expected to complete all the roads by the end of this month. The upgrading of a new single bridge along the Old Mazowe Road to four lanes is also underway while a temporary bridge is under construction on one of the access roads.

Meanwhile, preparations for the operationalisation of the SADC University of Transformation proposed in 2016 by the then chairman of the bloc, King Mswati III of Eswatini, are gathering pace with the technical working group scheduled to meet in September.

The virtual university is expected to contribute to the region's industrialisation agenda by boosting industrial productivity and promoting innovation among learners keen on thinking positively about strategies to turn around and transform regional economies.

It is also expected that the university will take into account the regional skills needed while speaking to the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap 2015-2063 covering the three main pillars of industrialisation, competitiveness and regional integration. A 2016 SADC Summit communiqué outlined the institution's role and importance.

"Summit approved the operationalisation of the SADC University of Transformation, in the form of a virtual university, to focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, commercialisation, technology transfer, enterprise development, digital and knowledge economy, to support the SADC industrialisation agenda," read the communiqué issued after the summit.

Head of communication and public relations for the SADC secretariat Ms Barbara Lopi said the matter has gained traction as the region's Ministers of Education, of Training, of Science, of Technology and of Innovation were deliberating on the issue.

"In June 2021 a joint meeting of Ministers of Education and Training and Science and Technology and Innovation provided guidance on the establishment formalities including the legal basis for establishment and the role of member states in the SADC," Ms Lopi said.

A technical working group set up to oversee the project following the ministers' meeting is now working on coming up with the cost of operationalisation, funding model and a business plan for the university in September. In his proposal, King Mswati III wanted the university to start its operations in 2017 in his country, suggesting that Eswatini was ready to provide 300 students with scholarships.