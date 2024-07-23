Zimbabwe: Students Stun Caps Utd

Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS Utd . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Herentals . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

HERENTALS coach Paul Benza and his charges were on cloud nine yesterday after they punished dominant CAPS United by claiming a narrow win in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro yesterday.

The Students got the solitary goal of the match almost from nothing in the 62nd minute when stand-in captain Godfrey Mukambi bundled the ball home after goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga made an elementary blunder from a corner kick.

Makepekepe virtually had themselves to blame after fluffing a glut of scoring opportunities that came their way, with chief marksman William Manondo, Rodwell Chinyengetere, and Phineas Bamusi the main culprits.

On the flip side, the Green Machine could also count themselves unlucky, after they were denied by the woodwork not less than three times as they sought an equaliser.

However, it was the unforgivable goalkeeping mistake by their usually dependable goalkeeper Mateyaunga that was the major turning point of this low-key Harare derby, much to the displeasure of their coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

"It was disappointing," said Chitembwe.

"It's one hell of a game that I thought we did quite well save for several individual mistakes. It's unfortunate. We were in control, and I thought the goal that we conceded could have easily been avoided.

"But such is life in football. We need to go back to the drawing board, try to correct mistakes and prepare for the next game," said Chitembwe. Makepekepe will have little time to reflect as they travel to Sakubva for a midweek clash with newboys Bikita Minerals this Wednesday.

The Harare giants dominated their opponents yesterday with midfielder Kingsley Mureremba pulling the strings in the middle of the park with aplomb while Junior Bunjira was a handful to the Students' wingbacks.

But the same could not be said of the other winger Bamusi, who had a terrible game and had one of the worst misses after failing to turn in a beautiful cross from Bunjira in the 35th minute.

Bamusi however, could have atoned for his mistakes at the stroke of half-time when he sent in a rare cross that was headed down by Chinyengetere but the Students' goalkeeper Takudzwa Chikosi was equal to the task.

Chikosi kept his team in the lead when he made an excellent diving save in the 75th minute to thwart a rising shot from a free-kick taken by Chinyengetere at the edge of the box.

Chinyengetere was again denied by the upright after he had poked the ball towards goal in a melee.

The woodwork yet again stood between the Green Machine and the elusive equaliser as Chinyengetere's low shot ricocheted off the same upright just moments later, prompting the superstitious section of the home fans, who were housed behind the Herentals goal area, to throw plastic bottles filled with liquid suspected to be urine into the visitors' goal, presumably to neutralise the juju.

But the Students held on to their slender lead despite the barrage of attacks from Makepekepe. As part of their game management, their coach Paul Benza clogged up the defence, and then the team switched to their usual delaying tactics to further frustrate their opponents. Goalkeeper Chikosi was the chief culprit as the Students slowed down the game at every turn, even at the risk of getting cautioned by referee Lawrence Zimondi.

The delaying antics also provoked the ire of the increasingly frustrated CAPS United supporters, who at some point rained missiles onto the pitch to force the goalkeeper to get up.

For coach Paul Benza, the victory was sweet revenge for the 0-2 defeat they suffered at the hands of Makepekepe in the first game of the season at Nyamhunga.

"I'm very pleased. They beat us in our home match, so it was time for us to avenge that defeat, and I am pleased. It's a plus for us, getting an away goal and also keeping a clean sheet.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am very happy beating CAPS United because they are not a small team. It's a very good team with experienced players and experienced coaches," said Benza.

Herentals moved into seventh place with 27 points while Makepekepe slipped to ninth on 23 points after 19 games.

Teams:

CAPS United: Tonderayi Mateyaunga, Hastings Chapusha, Eric Manokore, Bruce Kangwa, Godknows Murwira, Kingsley Mureremba, Junior Bunjira (I. Nyoni, 73rd min), Phineas Bamusi (W. Makuva, 58th min), Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Manondo (B. Sarupinda, 66th min), Lot Chiwunga (J. Bakari, 58th min)

Herentals: Takudzwa Chikosi, Godfrey Mukambi, Zibusiso Ruguchu, Brighton Majarira, Christian Nyatondo, Blessing Phiri, Melvin Makiwa (E. Dombo, 66th min), Blessing Kagudu, Innocent Benza (C. Gobvu, 46th min), Grey Kufandada, John Zhuwawu (A. Maliselo, 83rd min)