Zimbabwe: System Behind Billiat's Revival Story

YADAH Stars coach Thomas Ruzive is a surprised man.

He didn't expect that working with superstar Khama Billiat would be an a, b, c task.

When it became apparent that the 2016 CAF Champions League winner was joining Yadah in March, after the PHD Ministries side shoved competitors aside for his signature, the 45-year-old mentor sat by himself thinking.

"I had never worked with Khama Billiat and thinking about his status alone made me believe that he would be tricky to work with, said Ruzive.

"I was following closely the issue around his coming back to play in Zimbabwe. So when I was told that we had won his signature, I sat out there and I was strategising on how to handle him."

Billiat came aboard the Yadah ship after the team paid US$20 000 sign-on fees and he is reported to be on a hefty monthly salary.

He was coming from a 13-year stint in the South African Premiership where he played for Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs.

He had spent over six months without a club after the expiry of his contract with Amakhosi when he returned home.

And when Billiat arrived for training at the Heart Stadium B Arena for the first time, Ruzive expected to see a pompous personality.

"He was very respectful. He assured me that he would deliver the goods and also promised the players to help out wherever he would be needed in the team, recalled Ruzive.

"He tried to get closer to everyone and never talked highly of himself. "We thought he would be that arrogant since he has seen it all but he just showed us that he was a humble young man who was still willing to learn despite achieving so much in his career." Since he had not played competitive football for over half a year, Billiat could not be thrown straight away into the deep end.

But Ruzive decided to give him a run in their first game of the season when losing 1-0 to Hwange at the Colliery.

"I liked his work ethic right from Day One and it has never changed, he said."

"Billiat is a hard worker. We train as a team and he always asks for an individual plan from me.

"He is an inspiration to the rest of the team and we enjoy working with him.

"I am not surprised with what he is doing right now. He still has a lot to offer to football."

Ruzive said the system at Yadah has helped Billiat to settle in fast.

"Yadah has got a very good system which is proving to be efficient.

"We are led by a listening club owner Prophet Walter Magaya. He loves football and that passion drives all of us.

"He comes to cheer us at training and the players are very much motivated by that. The management, the technical team, the players, and all other staff make it very easy because we are guided by discipline which is a core principle of the team, thanks to Prophet Magaya's vision."

Billiat has brought some lustre into the Premiership. He is not only scoring goals but bringing in some aesthetics which have been lacking in the top-flight for a long time.

With eight goals to his name, the former Warriors star is already one of the favourites to win the Golden Boot this season.

He is also a front-runner for the revered Soccer Star of the Year accolade if he continues on the current trajectory.

His quality is beyond doubt but his down-to-earth character has blown away Ruzive and teammates alike.

Billiat is not the captain of the team but Ruzive has made him a ceremonial one since he wants other players to learn from him.

"He is the leader of the club by being a senior member of the team.

"He does a lot for the team. He helps out in a lot of ways.

"I would like to thank Prophet Magaya who also helps us as a team to build a bond amongst players. When it comes to leadership, no one rivals that man."

Ruzive, who has a military background is being credited for keeping the group intact.

"I have coached several players including some who were older than me. I coached the likes of Melody Wafawanaka, Lloyd Dematsika, and Charles Gutu at Tongogara, Dumisani Mufudze, Mathew

Mahala and Philip Marufu at Chapungu. That has helped me a lot," he said.

Yadah have signed four foreigners including Zambia's Adrian Chama, Mathias Kigonya from Uganda, Burund's Francis Mustafa, and Matthew Abel Obinna of Nigeria this transfer window.

Ex-CAPS United and Dynamos star Tafadzwa Rusike has also joined the Miracle Boys.

"Yadah has always been a team associated with fighting relegation but the conducive environment created by Prophet Magaya has given us a fighting impetus, added Ruzive.

"We want to fight and be in the top half of the table. The team is well motivated and we would like to thank Prophet Magaya for everything.

"Our game has also improved and we do well when playing at home at Heart Stadium where the pitch is excellent."

Midfielder Marlon Mushonga said Billiat has helped players improve in more ways than one.

"You know playing alongside someone like Khama Billiat brings a lot of confidence and I should say that has helped most of us in a lot of ways, said Mushonga.

"Billiat is a humble man and he helps a lot of us. We are learning from him not only in the field of play buy outside it."