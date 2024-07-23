Zimbabwe: Schools Feeding Scheme to Boost Attendance

Pupils are set to benefit immensely from the Government's schools feeding programme rolled out this month, which is supported by a grain allocation of 121 483 tonnes.

The scheme will run until April next year.

Primary and Secondary Education Ministry spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro commended the positive impact of the programme, calling on parents to support the scheme.

"We encourage parents to complement the Government's efforts by providing labour and relish to ensure the smooth flow of the programme. Government is providing grain and dry foods such as soya chunks and beans," he said.

"We want school pupils to get one hot meal per day; this is critical in the learning and development of our children. Let's cooperate with parents to avert the challenges of hunger. Parents should cooperate and supplement the foods."

Mr Ndoro said school gardens should also be optimally used to grow vegetables for the meals. And parents should pay the school fees for their children.

"It is an obligation of a parent to pay school fees for a child although school authorities are not allowed to turn away children for non-payment of fees. It is also not good to send parents to court, but parents should take the responsibility for paying school fees," he said.

The schools feeding programme was the entry point to contribute to improved education, food and nutrition security.

Recently, the Zimbabwe Rural Teachers' Union president Mr Martin Chaburumunda said it was critical for schools to implement the feeding programme following the El Nino-induced drought.

"Learners need food to concentrate well at school. This will decrease numbers of school drop-outs and pass rates are likely to improve," he said.

Research has shown that providing meals in schools will increase children's ability to concentrate and perform to better standards.

The Government is also giving grain to households, assigning 448 350 tonnes, broken down to 45 750 tonnes per month for July to September this year and 51 850 tonnes per month for October to March next year.

Food insecure people will receive 7,5kg per person per month for the period from July to September this year, and 8,5kg per person per month from October this year to March next year.

The urban vulnerable receive money transferred each month to buy a 10kg bag of mealie-meal per person.