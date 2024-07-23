Zimbabwe: Angel of Hope Foundation, Sda Church Refurbish Warren Park Polyclinic . . . As First Lady, Church Jointly Champion Drug Awareness Drive

Senior Reporter

Angel of Hope Foundation and the Seventh Day Adventist Church Warren Park District joined hands and refurbished Warren Park Polyclinic and donated consumables to enable the health centre to fully service the community.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is also the country's health ambassador, is the Angel of Hope Foundation (AoHF)patron.

As part of the refurbishment, unkempt trees were trimmed, walls painted, electricals fixed and a 10kv solar system was fitted.

A new water tank was fitted, while a water pump and toilet sets were installed. The partnership also saw the clinic receiving television sets, refrigerators, medication, wheel chairs, blankets, sheets, injections, black bins, hanging scales, bathroom scales, drip stands, nebulisers, sanitary pads among many other hospital consumables and equipment.

Amai Mnangagwa who was the guest of honour, officially handed over the refurbished clinic to the authorities. In addition, through her AoHF, Dr Mnangagwa donated six tonnes of maize meal to the church's elderly.

They also held a campaign against drug and substance abuse.

Dr Mnangagwa, Government officials, SDA members and the community conducted a breath-taking tour of the clinic and expressed satisfaction with work done. A church service was later held at Warren Park 1 Primary School after the tour where the mother of the nation later addressed the church and community, highlighting the need to shun vandalism and desist from drug abuse which was rearing an ugly head across the globe.

She expressed pleasure at being accorded an invitation to fellowship with the Adventists on their Sabbath Day and thanked the church for requesting her to be the guest of honour at the grand occasion.

"The Seventh Day Adventist Church Warren Park District have taken the initiative to complement Government efforts in fighting drug and substance abuse by conducting this public awareness campaign through the church with 'Love, Hope and Compassion' as the theme. This is highly commendable," she said.

The mother of the nation said it has been her common practice to work together with the church in fighting the drug abuse scourge in a bid to make society a better and safer place to live.

"I continuously work with all churches in Zimbabwe in addressing different societal issues affecting the general populace and I would like to congratulate the Seventh Day Adventist Church for taking a more proactive role in supporting the country's efforts in eradicating drug and substance abuse through this campaign.

"Your vision to establish a rehabilitation centre for those struggling with drug and substance addiction is highly commendable as this will go a long way in providing support and hope to such people in our society. You are assured of my unwavering support to your noble endeavours in this regard," she said.

The First Lady said it was her fervent hope that both the youths and adults uphold the highest degree of moral integrity and avoid the dangers caused by drug and substance abuse.

"I implore youth to also abstain from any acts of sexual immorality which are admonished by Paul in 1 Corinthians Chapter 6 verse 18 as this more often stems from drug and substance abuse. I urge all of us here to shun dangerous drugs like mbanje, mutoriro, public smoking and many other vices.

"Alcoholism leads to health deterioration and foolish sexual decisions which often leads to unwanted pregnancies destroying any chance at a better life for our youth. Indecent sexual material in the form of videos, magazines, music and messages quicken our children to immoral practices which often result in sexually transmitted infections," she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said she was an advocate for education for children and young people.

"I challenge you to learn and acquire a life skill so that you are not idle as idleness breeds evil intents, an indolent mind is the devil's workshop. My heart bleeds when our children become slaves to addiction. I have a remedial skills training centre for children living and working in the streets who are fighting addiction through rehabilitative measures that I and some well-wishers installed. Listening to their stories brings pain to my heart, which is why I am here because I do not take this fight against drugs lightly because I am in it as well. Drug abuse has negative physical health consequences such as liver damage, heart problems, respiratory issues and increased risk of infectious diseases.

"Mental health consequences also include depression, anxiety and psychosis, triggering suicidal thoughts and behaviours. Cognitive impairment such as memory loss, attention deficit and impaired decision-making abilities not excluding social consequences such as trained relationships, social isolation and family breakdown are only a few of the myriad of the hazardous effects of drug abuse," she said. Drug and substance abuse, the mother of the nation observed, can lead to criminal charges, conviction, imprisonment and a criminal record.

"Above all, there is the absolute fatal risk of overdose leading to death. As alluded above, the dangers of drug and substance abuse are real and far-reaching, affecting not only individuals, but families and communities. It is crucial to address the issue with compassion, love, care and support as well as to provide the necessary resources for the recovery of the affected individuals," she said.

Dr Mnangagwa acknowledged the excellent community service programmes and contributions to the Government and the society at large being spearheaded by the Dorcas Department of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, rightly named after Dorcas or Thabitha from the book of Acts 9 verse 36 to 43.

In her interactive session, the First Lady implored the community to safeguard the clinic.

"Men, women, boys and girls look at what has happened to our clinic. It now looks good and this bids on us to look after it well so that we save lives. On drugs, I hear there are some mothers who bake scones and cakes mixed with drugs which they sell to children and this kills our children; killing a child who was born by another woman, are we not pained? Some fathers send children on errands to buy drugs. What are we teaching them? When you do so, the child might take a sip along the way and by so doing you will be influencing the child to take drugs," she said.

The mother of the nation spoke about the need to observe peace at all times.

"Why do we hate one another when we are one family? Let us unite and look after our refurbished clinic. If you fall sick you are rushed to that clinic despite political and religious affiliation. Let us live as a united people," she said. Amai Mnangagwa implored youths to stay away from drugs and other vices.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, who is in the inter-ministerial committee of Government's anti-drugs drive, paid glowing tribute to the First Lady for her stance against drug abuse, which was rearing an ugly head in the country, especially among youths.

"I am more excited that you have also chosen this platform to spread awareness against drugs and substance abuse. The entire world, including Zimbabwe, has a drug and alcohol abuse pandemic and no one is spared from it. Not you, not me and not our children. Not even the church.

"There is no place that is spared. Drug and substance abuse is a disaster; a devil that is posing a threat to humankind. It is a major contributor to crime, poverty, reduced production, unemployment, dysfunctional family life and the escalation of chronic diseases," he said.

Minister Kazembe said the Second Republic, led by President Mnangagwa, introduced a cocktail of measures including the setting up of an inter-ministerial taskforce in April 2022 which has since been elevated to a national committee chaired by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri with a clear mandate to eradicate drug abuse.

He commended the AoHF-SDA partnership for the job well done.

Speaking on behalf of Harare City Council's director of health, Dr Prosper Chonzi, district medical officer for the northern district under which Warren Park Clinic falls Dr Albert Mupambo, hailed the collaboration between the church and Angel of Hope Foundation.

"We are grateful to the Seventh Day Adventist Church and Angel of Hope Foundation for the assistance they are giving to this clinic which underwent a lot of refurbishments in the areas of plumbing, electricals, carpentry and the provision of a solar system to power the clinic. They also donated drugs and above all we thank the First Lady who managed to come and grace this occasion. The First Lady is doing a lot in promoting the health of women. When we toured the maternity wing she said that issues to do with women's health are close to her heart and we are grateful for this," he said.

Mr Albert Bimha, the public affairs and religious liberty chairperson for the Seventh Day Adventist Church Warren Park District, described the handover of the refurbished Warren Park Poly Clinic as a remarkable collaborative effort between the church and Angel of Hope Foundation.

"This initiative stands as a testament to the power of partnership and the shared commitment to enhancing healthcare access within our community.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards improving healthcare infrastructure and services. The transformation of this clinic underscores our unwavering dedication to ensuring that every member of the community receives the quality care they deserve," he said.

Mr Bimha said the church felt honoured by the presence of the First Lady whose advocacy for health and wellbeing continues to inspire the nation.

"Your presence here today, Your Excellency, reaffirms the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable development goals and fostering healthy communities. As we celebrate this achievement, let us reflect on the impact it will have on the lives of those who benefit from these enhanced facilities. Together, we embark on a new chapter of hope and healing, guided by our shared values of compassion and service."

Youths in the church highlighted the effects of drug abuse, with Vimbaishe Utete speaking on the need for prevention of prescription drug abuse.

"Prescription drug abuse occurs when medication intended for legitimate medical purposes are misused either by taking them without a prescription in a manner different from prescribed or far high than the intended use.

"In Zimbabwe, we are witnessing a rise in the misuse of prescription medication among the young people. This abuse can lead to addiction which by the national institution of drugs defined as a chronic relapse disorder characterised by compulsive drugs seeking, continued use despite harmful consequences and long-lasting changes in the brain," he said.

A drug survivor Tonderai Maphosa, who was taking drugs for 15 years, shared the numerous challenges he encountered as a result of taking drugs like marijuana and crystal meth.

"During this addition I could do terrible things. I broke into the computer lab at Solusi University and stole computers there and humiliated my parents.

Drugs make you to not care about people who are closest to you. While I was taking crystal meth, I started going bonkers and did rounds in the neighbourhood in Highfield doing the unthinkable. I also started 'prophesying' because drugs make people start seeing things that are not real. I am now a God-fearing man and I urge my peers out there to shun drugs and live a clean life," he said in a moving speech that drove people close to tears.