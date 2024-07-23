Uganda: Sense of Duty, Honour, Patriotism Define You As Being Exceptional - Sfc Soldiers Told

Col John Bosco Asinguza, the commander of Special Forces Group One has told soldiers that what defines them as being exceptional is understanding a sense of duty, honour and patriotism.

"What really defines you as an exceptional individual is your sense of duty, honour, patriotism and selflessness. You have chosen a path that requires sacrifice, courage, willingness to work and putting others and Uganda before self," Col Asinguza said.

He was speaking to 321 operators from the Special Force Command (SFC) who graduated after successfully completing Tier II course at the Very Very Important Persons' Training School (VVIPTS) Sera Kasenyi located in Entebbe.

Col Asinguza was representing the Commander of the Special Force Command, Maj Gen David Mugisha.

He reiterated that in a world where threats and dangers are ever present, training and preparation to equips troops with the necessary tools and knowledge to face any challenge ahead is crucial.

Col Asinguza and other senior officers inspect soldier's range cards shortly after the range exerciseCol Asinguza was happy to note that the trainees have learned to anticipate risks, assess situations quickly, and, respond with precision and effectiveness with the ability to remain calm and working under pressure, adapting to changing circumstances and making micro-second decisions, sets them apart as elite defenders of this great nation.

He emphasized the need for continuous training to achieve tactical proficiency, keeping fit, disciplined, and above all, keeping ideologically motivated.

He said the willingness to stand between danger and those that you protect is a testament to your character and integrity.

The Commander for SFG 1 urged the group that as they embark on this noble and challenging journey, they should remember that with great power comes great responsibility that should not be misused but rather get interested with the lives and wellbeing of those under their protection, adding that that duty must be carried out with the utmost care, professionalism and integrity.

He said he has no doubt they will rise to the occasion, upholding the highest level of excellence as required by the Special Forces Command.

Col John Bosco Asinguza represented the Commander SFCThe Commander of Special Forces Group two, Col Wilson Bagonza concurred with Col Asinguza that what the operators displayed during the various demonstration showed they understood what they were studying.

He thanked the Commander SFC, Maj Gen David Mugisha for his continuous guidance and mentoring that has enabled them to take training even up to unit levels.

He asked the graduands to avoid subversive tendencies and other vices that could easily destroy their lives. He called on them to promote patriotism and excellence.

The Director of Operations SFC, Col Paul Namawa congratulated all the protective agents for reaching this height after successful completion of the course.

He thanked the instructor core who have been working with the different groups to produce quality operators but cautioned them to tame their ambitions, be vigilant, and uphold the highest level of values and above all staying ahead of negative forces.

The Director of Training in SFC, Lt Col Phillip Mugizi said the leadership of SFC came up with a decision to hold a joint pass out ceremony to for both the trainees who have undergone TIER II training programme including 143 operators from SFC Fort Samora Marcel Training School (FSMTS) in Kaweweta and 178 from VVIPTS Sera Kasenyi together at Kasenyi, making a total of 321 operators.

He said Tier II course is an induction course meant to prepare new militants joining SFC and who are going to join the various elite special battalions in order to introduce to them the basic unit tactics.

Lt Col Mugizi confirmed that the soldiers have been well tested in the basic understanding and application of tactics.

He congratulated the graduands for the successful completion of this course and wished them success in their future tasks.

Col Joseph Bahikire, Col strategy from the UPDF joint headquarters Mbuya, hands over a gift to the best student in Academics, private Kempaka OliverThe Commandant of VVIPTS Sera Kasenyi, Lt Col Frank Mulema, said the course opened on August,27 2023 was aimed at equipping trainers with VVIP protection knowledge, skills at arms, political education, close quota combat, communication, public health and martial arts.

He said the course was designed to provide the trainees with the comprehensive understanding of the responsibilities associated with VIP protection and equipping them with skills.

The course run for a period of 28 weeks with both theories and practical.

He thanked CSFC, Commander 1SFG, for their love, and passion for training but also applauded the administration of SFC for supporting every aspect of training but most especially the Directorate of Training for its guidance.

The pass out was attended by the Commander 2 SFG, Director of Operations, Director of Intelligence, Col Strategies from the UPDF joint headquarters, all Directors of SFC, Commanding Officers, Commandants, Members of Command and Staff of SFC.

At the passout, Pte Oliver Kempaka, Pte Emma Omoit and Caroline Ajuru Carro were recognised and rewarded as the best in academics, most disciplined and best female trainees respectively.