South Africa: ICJ Advisory Opinion That Israel's Continued Presence in Occupied Palestine Is Unlawful Welcomed

The ANC has reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Palestine in the wake of an advisory opinion, issued by the International Court of Justice, that declared Israel's continued occupation of Palestinian territory was a violation of international law.

Listen to this article 12 min Listen to this article 12 min ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has welcomed a landmark advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that states Israel's continued presence in Palestinian territory is unlawful and must be brought to an end.

In a statement released on Saturday, Mbalula said the ANC had long held that the "continued annexation and the occupation" of Palestinian land was incongruent with international law.

"The court has stated that Israel must withdraw without delay and provide reparations for the damages caused in Palestine. It is crucial to note that all countries are urged not to acknowledge Israel's unlawful occupation or support its continuation," he said.

"Given that this opinion was requested by the United Nations General Assembly, it confirms the illegality of Israel's occupation of Palestine ... and requires other nations to ensure Israel's withdrawal and not assist in its occupation.

"The ANC affirms its solidarity with the people of Palestine."

Emma Powell, the DA spokesperson for international relations and cooperation, told Daily Maverick that the DA respected the ICJ's ruling and called on all parties to abide by it.

The ICJ's advisory opinion on the legal consequences...