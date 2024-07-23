South Africa: Operation Vala Umgodi Detains 62 Undocumented Persons in the Northern Cape

press release

Operation Vala Umgodi, continues unabatedly to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the Namakwa and Frances Baard Districts in the Northern Cape.

This was evident when the multi-disciplinary teams comprising of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Services arrested 62 undocumented immigrants for contravention of the Immigration Act and other crimes during weekend operations that commenced on Friday, 19 July 2024.

The team's actions and activities included visibility patrols, stop and searches and raids at specified addresses.

The team in the Frances Baard District pounced on construction sites and detained 35 undocumented immigrants of whom 24 were verified and processed for Court.

The team further arrested suspects for illegal mining and traced wanted suspects who have been evading court proceedings.

In the Namakwa District, the team received information about illegal mining activities in the Sizamile settlement in Port Nolloth and detained 22 undocumented immigrants and arrested suspects for possession and dealing in drugs as well as contravention of the mining statutes.

Several suspects were also fined under the Road Traffic Management Act.

The teams confiscated numerous mining implements believed to be utilised in the commission of these crimes.

Undocumented suspects are detained in order to be processed and verified by the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Services officials before being formally charged and presented to Court for deportation and all those arrested for other crimes will be presented to Court soon.

The police through Operation Vala Umgodi, will continue to stamp their authority in clamping down on illegal mining and other related crimes.

If you See something, Say something. Report illegal mining to the SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111.