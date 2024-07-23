Uganda: Prisons to Protestors - We Have Enough Space for Law Breakers

The spokesperson for the Uganda Prisons Service, Frank Baine, has stated that the prisons are always ready to accommodate those who break the law.

His remarks come amidst ongoing tensions across the country, with a segment of Uganda's Generation Zoomers (Gen-Zs) demonstrating against the corruption plaguing Parliament and the country.

In Hoima District, some participants were seen holding placards with messages such as "Corruption must end in Uganda" and "We are Party-less."

While appearing on local television, Baine made it clear that the prisons are prepared to handle any situation involving lawbreakers.

"For us as prisons, we don't invite anybody to come to our premises. But whoever comes, we will manage them," Baine stated.

He emphasized that the prison staff are trained to handle escape attempts and other disruptions.

"If you come and you are attempting to escape, we are trained on how to manage you," he added.

Baine urged the public to follow orders and respect the regulations set by the prisons.

"Do your work. Keep your freedom if you want us to manage your freedom well. We even allow you to demonstrate for 24 hours. But if you cross the line and come to us," he said.

Authorities deployed military and police on Tuesday around parliament and the center of Kampala, the capital, aiming to deter a protest against the government planned by young people.

Military armored personnel carriers patrolled the streets around parliament after police banned the protest, citing intelligence indicating criminally-minded youth might hijack it to loot and vandalize.

All roads to parliament were blocked off, with security officials permitting access only to lawmakers and other parliamentary staff.

On Monday, police sealed off the offices of the National Unity Platform (NUP), accusing it of mobilising for the protests, and detained some party officials, including its lawmakers.

The party leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine denied organising the march but said they supported it.

Opposition leaders and rights activists, who say embezzlement and misuse of government funds are widespread in Uganda, have long accused President Museveni of failing to prosecute corrupt senior officials who are politically loyal or related to him.

Museveni has repeatedly denied condoning corruption, stating that whenever there is sufficient evidence, culprits are prosecuted, including lawmakers and even ministers.