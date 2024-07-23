Tanzania: Interactive Doctor-Patient App Launched in Dar

A new digital application has been launched in Dar es Salaam to address digital divide in health in the country's health sector.

The TanzMED App uses an interactive chat bot driven by artificial intelligence where a user has an opportunity to interact with our doctors.

"User can even use a video call to talk to our medical experts on various medical issue and where necessary, a patient is directed to the nearest hospital where on arrival, he or she will find their appointment ready booked and therefore get attended quickly," Mtaka Nyoni, founder and Chief Executive Officer of TanzMED said at a launching ceremony held in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. TanzMED and its features are available in Swahili language while using AI called Dr Amina who uses a Chabot-style format on giving medical advice and there after recommends next step in their medical care said Nyoni adding that TanzaMED focuses on improving the availability and delivery of primary care to Tanzanians.

'TanzMED aims at improving access to quality health information and advice, particularly for young people and families, as well as to empower patients to make more informed health decisions', Nyoni added. "Our App will strongly support access to appropriate health care, thus improving health seeking behaviors. We understand that most Tanzanians have a culture of not seeking to medical advice unless when they fall sick. Now, with TanzMED you can seek medical advice anytime and anywhere, said Nyoni.

TanzMED offers advice on topics such as menstrual health and especially for the youth, tele medicine, ask your doctor where a user can have a video call with a doctor for a period of up to five minutes as well as women health popularly known as track your menstrual.

'I started working to develop this app way back in 2022 and up to date, we have over 2,000 subscribers and I'm very happy most of our subscribers are youth who are aged between 18 t0 34 years. I take this opportunity to call Tanzanians to download our application through App Store and Google Play free of cost and enjoy our digital medical services', said Nyoni.