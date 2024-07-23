Tanzania: Over 33,900 Shortlisted for Police Force Vacancies

A total of 33,998 candidates have been shortlisted for various vacancies announced by the Tanzania Police Force.

Of the shortlisted candidates, 31,930 are from Tanzania Mainland and 2,068 from Zanzibar.

According to information published on the Police Force website and shared on the Force's official social media platforms on Monday, the interviews will be conducted over 14 days, from July 29 to August 11, 2024.

The list, seen by the Daily News Digital, shows that Dodoma Region is leading with 3,051 applicants who have completed Form Four and Form Six, followed by Arusha (2,957), Mwanza (1,948), Temeke (1,577), and Kilimanjaro (1,426).

Areas with the fewest candidates are Rufiji (134), Tarime (127), and Songwe (374).

In the Mainland, the list shows that 2,238 out of 31,930 candidates hold degrees, diplomas, and certificates, while 29,692 are Form Four and Form Six leavers.

In Zanzibar, 739 out of 2,068 candidates hold degrees, diplomas, and certificates, while 1,329 are Form Four and Form Six leavers.

The statement added that interviews for degree, diploma, and certificate holders will be conducted at the Police Academy (DPA) in Dar es Salaam, while those who hold Form Six and Form Four certificates will remain in their respective regions.

In Zanzibar, candidates from Unguja will be interviewed at the Police Headquarters in Zanzibar, while those who applied from Pemba will be interviewed at the South Pemba Regional Police Commander's offices.