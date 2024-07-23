South Africa: Zuma Disciplinary - - MK Supporters Ignore Memo About Virtual Hearing, Descend On Luthuli House

Despite former president Jacob Zuma's hearing before the ANC's National Disciplinary Committee being held virtually, about 100 supporters gathered at the party's headquarters, Luthuli House.

The uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party in Gauteng had planned to bus its supporters to Luthuli House but did an about-turn on Monday afternoon. An internal memo sent by the party's provincial coordinator, Thabang Nkani, confirmed this.

"Take note that the ANC of Ramaphosa has denied President Jacob Zuma an opportunity to present himself in its Kangaroo court at its head office at Luthuli House, so he will be appearing virtually represented by Cde Tony Yengeni. Because of this, all MK structures and members are requested to suspend the planned appearance with Ubaba since he won't be there."

Despite the memo, the small group went ahead and gathered to protest and chant "Wenzeni uZuma", loosely translated as "What has Zuma done wrong?" It proved a popular refrain as they made their way to Beyers Naude Square in Johannesburg after being chased away from Luthuli House by the police.

For a greater part of the morning, roads leading to and around Luthuli House had to be cordoned off, leading to traffic jams in the CBD.

MK's regional leader, Theo Dlamini, poured cold water on suggestions that MK is a violent party, saying all they wanted was justice for Zuma. "People must stop...