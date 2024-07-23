Botswana: Kakomee Turns Discarded Metals Into Beautiful Sculptures

Charles Kakomee showcases the transformative power of art by turning discarded pieces of metals into eye catching sculptures. A Mbanderu natives who hails from Kareng village in the North West District tell this publication about his passion of arts.

Where other see bits and pieces of scrap metals destined for trash heap, Kakomee uses these raw materials for new project of Omukaendu o Tjitenda loosely translate 'a woman of steel'.

Kakomee explains that the project of Mukaendu o Tjitenda where he designed a Mbanderu woman using scrap metals is inspired by a woman and it appreciate the strength of an African woman. 'My art is inspired by people around me, my lie and culture,' he explains

Kakomee said that what inspired or sparked his desire for doing this kind of sculptures from scrap metals was a trip he undertook to Zimbabwe when he was invited to perform at some poetry in that country. A drive through the streets of Harare reignited my passion for sculptures," he said Growing up I used to design these metals sculptures, even when I graduated at teachers college my project was a sculpture made from metals," he recalls

The multilingual poet says for the past years he had neglected his passion for sculptures focusing on poetry. "This year I decided to go back to once upon a time ,me the sculpture , who create work out of metals,"

Kakomee explains he don't paint his artwork because he want to tell a story through his artwork. He says these pieces of metals has been exposed to harsh elements of weather, sunshine, rainy and others when you brings the together they they holistically gives you a beautiful peace of art.

This is the story of our lives, we might have different chapters which has been exposed like this peace of metals have been exposed to various conditions, some good and bad, we are living a life where everyone want to live a perfect life, he explains

He explains that his debut sculptures has been already been sold at Mbanderu cultural festival held in Sehithwa this year. He will be exhibiting different sculptures made of scrap metals at the just ended Makgadikgadi epic this July