Namibia: Children's Parliament Calls for State of Emergency On Violence Against Children

The children's parliament has tabled a motion asking the president to declare a state of emergency on violence against children in Namibia.

Children's parliament member Thomson Mwandingi, from the Otjozondjupa region, tabled the motion last week.

Former speaker Rivaldo Kavanga said: "The theme of the children's parliament this year was transforming education in Namibia. However, the members also saw it fit to pass such a motion . . . because of the incidences of violence against children the country has been facing."

He said members of the children's parliament recognise this is an "urgent situation", requiring resources and urgent attention to ensure that children are protected.

"I think it is crucial that they pass this motion . . . There was even a motion on assessing the loopholes within the three education policies, which was vital for members to deliberate on.

"But I really do hope the government takes into consideration all the motions that were passed," Kavanga said.

Deputy minister of marginalised communities Royal /Ui/o/oo in March this year said 1 173 cases of child neglect were reported in 2023.

This is in addition to 928 children who were sexually abused in the same year.

He said 526 cases of physical abuse of children were reported in the same period.

/Ui/o/oo said 119 cases of physical abuse and 260 of sexual abuse were reported in the Khomas region.

The Oshikoto region reported the highest number of child neglect cases at 300, followed by the //Kharas region with 161 and the Hardap region with 159 cases, he said.

The deputy minister said violence against children is a violation of their rights, and that they must be protected.

"Most cases reported to regional social workers are physical and sexual abuse, neglect and child abandonment, with a few cases relating to child trafficking.

"Thus, social workers provide interventions based on the risk assessment of each case reported," /Ui/o/oo said.

The Namibian earlier this month reported that the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) said about 42,5% of Namibian children from the ages of 13 to 17 have experienced offline violence.

Unicef Namibia social policy manager Jacob Nyamadzawo said about 9% of these children were experiencing sexual exploitation and abuse on the internet.

He said this while presenting lawmakers with a situation report on Namibian children.

"About 19% of girls aged 14 to 19 have a child, while 22,4% of children under five do not have a birth certificate and 53,1% of children are living in multidimensional poverty," Nyamadzawo said.

The report reflected on the challenges faced by Namibian children in terms of education, health, child protection, poverty and nutrition.

The children's parliament, which kicked off on 15 July and ended on 19 July, brought together 64 members from all 14 regions of Namibia.

Kavanga went on to call on president Nangolo Mbumba to heed the call of the general parliament regarding the state of emergency and to take actionable steps towards ensuring that the rights and welfare of children are protected.