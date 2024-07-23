Southern Africa: SADC Amplifies Role of Women in Peace Processes

In a significant step towards gender inclusivity in peace processes, southern Africa continues to acknowledge the crucial role women play in conflict prevention and resolution.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has approved guidelines to promote the participation of women in regional efforts to prevent, manage and resolve conflicts in the 16 member states.

The Guidelines for Establishing and Operationalising a Network of Women Mediators in the Southern African Region aim to promote the roles and meaningful participation of women in conflict prevention, management, resolution and the undertaking of inclusive mediation efforts.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to establish a network of women mediators at community, national and regional levels who will facilitate conflict mediation and peacebuilding efforts.

By fostering women's involvement, southern Africa is reinforcing its commitment to sustainable peace through diverse and inclusive strategies.

The guidelines are SADC's response to the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 of October 2000, which encouraged UN member states to promote the participation of women and incorporate gender perspectives in all peace and security efforts.

The resolution reaffirmed the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, peace negotiations, peacebuilding, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and in post-conflict reconstruction and stressed the importance of their equal participation and full involvement in all efforts for the maintenance and promotion of peace and security.

In response to the UN resolution, the SADC region agreed to establish a Network of Women Mediators in Southern Africa, a decision that was endorsed by the ministers responsible for gender and women's affairs and approved by the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) in June and July 2023, respectively.

The guidelines, which were approved by the MCO on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation that met in Zambia from 11-12 July, are the next stage in the operationalisation of the network.

The network is expected to work with other SADC structures such as the Panel of Elders (PoE), the Mediation Reference Group (MRG) and the SADC Regional Peacekeeping Training Centre.

The SADC PoE and MRG are part of the SADC Mediation and Conflict Prevention and Preventative Diplomacy structure that was established by the SADC Heads of State and Government in August 2004, to foster political and security stability in the region through the prevention and resolution of significant inter-state and intra-state conflicts.

The newly established network will serve as a platform for women mediators to share their expertise, coordinate efforts, and ensure that female perspectives are integral to mediation activities.

This initiative highlights the region's dedication to empowering women and recognizing their contributions to peace and stability.

As conflicts evolve with complex dynamics, integrating women into these critical roles offers hope for more resilient communities capable of navigating disputes with empathy and equity.

This development marks a significant stride towards achieving lasting peace while honouring women's vital contributions throughout history.

The MCO also noted that the region continued to enjoy relative peace, security and tranquillity due to continued cooperation among member states but remained wary of terrorism and transnational organised crimes.

"Peace and stability is at the heart of the SADC integration and development agenda. As such, SADC has established fundamental structures and adopted clear guiding legal instruments and mechanisms to ensure sustainable peace and security, as well as the consolidation of democracy," said SADC Executive Secretary, Elias Magosi.

Among other things, discussions during the MCO meeting focused on the peace and security situation in northern Mozambique and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where the region has deployed troops to address security challenges faced by the two countries.

Magosi announced that, in line with the directive of the 43rd SADC Summit held in Angola in August 2023, the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) was due to complete its withdrawal from Mozambique by 15 July.

"The withdrawal is informed by numerous assessments conducted by the technical structures of the Organ. We are gratified that the mission had achieved its primary mandate following three years of boots on the ground in the Cabo Delgado Province and a sizeable financial commitment," Magosi told the meeting.

SAMIM was deployed on 15 July 2021 following approval by an Extraordinary SADC Summit held in Maputo, Mozambique the previous month.

The deployment was part of a regional response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado province where insurgents had perpetrated terror on civilians, women and children since 2017.

The mandate of SAMIM included neutralising the terrorist threat and restoring security to create a secure environment; strengthening and maintaining peace and security, restoring law and order in affected areas of Cabo Delgado, as well as supporting the Mozambican government to continue providing humanitarian relief to affected people, including internally displaced persons.

"I am pleased to note that SAMIM registered significant milestones since its deployment, including recapturing villages, dislodging terrorists from their bases and other achievements that are bound," said MCO Chairperson, Mulambo Haimbe.

Following the withdrawal of SAMIM, the MCO "directed the Secretariat in collaboration with the Organ Troika, SAMIM Mission Leadership, Personnel Contributing Countries and the SADC Regional Peace Training Centre to conduct After-Action Review to draw lessons and make recommendations to inform enhancement of the operational effectiveness of SADC mandated missions."

Haimbe, who is Zambian Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, also noted that the deployment of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) in December 2023 "signified the commitment of SADC member states in ensuring the security of the region was prioritised to enable economic integration for all our nations."

SAMIDRC was deployed on 15 December 2023 to support the DRC government to restore peace and security in the eastern DRC, which has witnessed an increase in conflicts and instability caused by the resurgence of armed groups.

The deployment of the SAMIDRC was approved by an Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Windhoek, Republic of Namibia, in May 2023 as a regional response to address the unstable and deteriorating security situation prevailing in the eastern DRC.

As part of the SAMIDRC, a SADC regional force from Malawi, South Africa and the United Republic of Tanzania and elements of the DRC armed forces are working with the Congolese army in fighting armed groups operating in the eastern DRC.

MCO applauded Angola for the role it is playing in facilitating the Luanda Process, one of several initiatives under implementation to bring lasting peace to the eastern DRC.

Angolan President João Lourenço, who is current SADC Chairperson, is leading the Luanda Process, initiated in November 2023, which is focused on ending hostilities between the DRC and neighbouring Rwanda.

The DRC accuses Rwanda of fuelling the instability in that region by continuing to support the M23 rebels. Rwanda denies the allegations.

The MCO applauded Zimbabwe for spearheading the establishment of the Museum of African Liberation to showcase the diverse African liberation history, and to document, preserve and promote Africa's liberation legacy.

The MCO urged SADC member states to avail materials and artifacts to the museum that is based in Harare.

The MCO reports to the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, which is tasked with promoting peace and security in the region as a prerequisite for the achievement of regional objectives of socio-economic development, poverty eradication, and regional integration.

Its operations are guided by the Protocol on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, which aims to promote peace and security in the SADC region and to protect the region's people from instability due to any breakdown of law and order. (sardc.net)

