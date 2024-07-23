Kenya: Police Lob Teargas to Disperse Protestors in Mombasa

Mombasa — Police were on Tuesday forced to use teargas to disperse anti-government protesters on Moi Avenue in Mombasa.

Tens of protestors took to the streets to protest, but the police stopped them.

A confrontation ensued, forcing the officers to lob teargas canisters to disperse the crowd.

At least two individuals were injured, including a small trader selling sweets and drinks, who was struck on the forehead by a teargas canister.

He received first aid from medics at the scene.

Heavy police deployment was noted across major streets in Mombasa, prompting several business owners to close their establishments.

The central business district remains tense as police continue to patrol the area, maintaining a high level of vigilance.

