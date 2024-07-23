Angola: African Women Assess Conflicts, Mediation and Resolution

22 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Assembly Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, participated this Monday in the virtual meeting of the Network of African Women Experts in Conflict Prevention and Mediation (FemWise-Africa - GLOBAL WOMEN MEDIATORS) which served to evaluate the work carried out in mediation and conflict resolution on the continent.

The network aims to ensure the inclusion of women in peace processes in Africa, in line with Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to Carolina Cerqueira, also a member of the Network, the meeting served to analyze the activities developed regarding education for peace, girls in communities and citizenship.

Likewise, she said Angola's involvement in conflict resolution mediation processes was assessed through the enhancement of specialized training, especially for young students.

Speaking to the press, Carolina Cerqueira drew attention to the armed conflict in eastern DRC, where, according to information obtained, there is a tragedy affecting more than 10 million people.

She highlighted that Angola is engaged both at the level of parliamentary diplomacy, and through the action and mediation of President João Lourenço, who has warned the world about the harmful effects of this situation in relation to peace and security in the Great Lakes region.

On the other hand, she made it known that Angola is the only representative of Portuguese-speaking countries at the women meeting.

FemWise-Africa was created in 2017 by decision of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, as a subsidiary mechanism of the Panel of the Wise, with the aim of promoting and strengthening the meaningful participation of women in conflict prevention and mediation processes in Africa.

It brings together 462 African women from 50 countries across the continent who operate at a continental level with individual membership.

