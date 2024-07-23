Angola: Commercial Trade Between Angola and Portugal Exceeds €2 Billion

23 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Portuguese Ambassador to Angola, Francisco Alegre Duarte, considered positive the trade balance between Angola and Portugal, as it is valued at more than €2 billion.

When speaking at the 7th Angola/Portugal Forum, the diplomat highlighted that the amount achieved is the result of the performance of more than 1,250 Portuguese companies operating in Angola and the approximately 5,000 exporting companies, becoming the second largest supplier of goods and services to Angola.

On the occasion, the ambassador announced a line of financing and his government's investment in tourism, agriculture and vocational training in Angola.

On the other hand, he considered the visit this Tuesday of the Portuguese Prime Minister, Luís Montenegro, to Angola as a demonstration of the continuity of relations between both countries.

In turn, the director of the legal and exchange office of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Anatólio Domingos, considered the commercial exchange level still low than expected, as it does not reflect historical ties and existing investment intentions.

According to the director, Portugal has a financing solution, while Angola has a market and the possibility of receiving investments.

The chairman of the Portugal/Angola Chamber of Commerce and Industry, João Traça, said that, although the Angolan economy is not growing as in previous years and has less capacity to import goods from Portugal, there is no impasses between commercial relations.

For him, the new political cycle in Portugal could be an opportunity to improve conditions for Portuguese companies to invest in key sectors that generate economic growth.

On the occasion, he presented tourism, agriculture, education and infrastructure as potential to help the economy grow again.

Angola/Portugal Forum, organized by the Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was attended by businesspeople, associates and representatives of ministerial departments. ML/QCB/CF/jmc

