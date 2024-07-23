The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairperson for Karamoja region, Simon Peter Aleper, has died in a motor accident along Iganga-Tirinyi Road.

Sources with in NRM have disclosed that the deceased was travelling for the ruling party's Central Executive Committee meeting.

Busoga East Region Police, in a statement, said the accident occurred at about 1am at Bukoona along Iganga-Tirinyi highway.

The accident was a head-on collusion of a Toyota V8 registration number UAP 787Q and another whose specifics could not be readily established.

Aleper was driving the V8 and died on the spot, Police said.

The deceased was coming from Mbale side and collided with an unknown M/V which was coming from Iganga direction, lost control and veered off the road.

Mr Aleper lost to Francis Adome Lorika in Moroto Municipality in the last general elections.