Uganda: There Is Nothing Good That Can Come Out of Protest-MP Nsereko

Member of Parliament for Kampala Central, Muhammad Nsereko, has criticised the "March to Parliament" protest, stating that demonstrations cannot yield anything productive.

Today, a section of Uganda's Generation Zoomers (Gen Zs) is expected to lead a demonstration against the corruption that has plagued Parliament and the country.

The march to Parliament has been widely promoted on social media, with Ugandans being encouraged to show up in large numbers to stand in solidarity.

While appearing on NBS Morning Breeze on Tuesday morning, the Kampala MP argued that protests are merely a "short-term measure" and questioned the global efficacy of demonstrations.

"After protesting, so what? The reality is that many people remain unemployed. Those going to protest have lost hope," Nsereko said.

"People are right to feel dissatisfied because those in public offices, including MPs, are accountable to the public. If your Member of Parliament is not performing, you are partly responsible," he added.

However, Nsereko dismissed the protest movement, asserting that it has "been amplified" despite prior campaigns targeting Parliament.

He argued that rather than marching, citizens should focus on improving their own economic prospects, such as pursuing digital entrepreneurship opportunities.

"For example, every young person who wants to start a family needs access to land. If land is inaccessible, they need another form of capital to start a business," Nsereko explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Organizers of the protest have vowed the march will go ahead as planned, potentially leading to a confrontation with security forces.

Ugandan police and the army have heavily deployed around Kampala City to forestall the planned protests.

Armored vehicles and personnel are patrolling the streets, with key roads leading to the Parliament of Uganda, including Nile Avenue, Siadi Barre Avenue, and De Winton Road, cordoned off by security forces.

Access to these roads is restricted, with only pedestrians allowed to pass through rigorous security checks.

A robust security presence is also evident at key roundabouts in Kampala, marked by the deployment of armored vehicles and personnel.

The increased security measures are noticeable at major intersections, with a visible show of force intended to maintain order and deter potential disruptions.

Reflecting methods used by their counterparts in Kenya, where youth pushed President William Ruto to drop the controversial Finance Bill, 2024, Ugandan youth have been mobilising online, particularly on social media, to challenge government corruption.