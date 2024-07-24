Africa: UN-Backed Refugee Athletes Named As Olympic Flag Bearers

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has thrown its full support behind Cindy Ngamba and Yahya Al Ghotany, the athletes chosen as flag bearers for the Olympic Games which start on Friday in Paris, who will be proudly bear the banner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

On Tuesday, the IOC announced that boxer Ms. Ngamba and taekwondo athlete Mr. Al-Ghotany would be carrying the IOC flag on behalf of the committee's Olympic team during the opening ceremony.

"Boxer Cindy and taekwondoin Yahya will be carrying the [IOC] flag, not representing one nation, but over 120 million forcibly displaced people worldwide," UNHCR said in an online statement.

Representing refugees

Ms. Ngamba was born in Cameroon and moved to the United Kingdom when she was 11 and Mr. Al-Ghotany left Syria with his family as a child following the outbreak of war.

Both athletes received Refugee Athlete Scholarships funded by the IOC's Olympic Solidarity initiative and have voiced that they are proud to represent refugees worldwide.

"It's an honour for me to represent this special team and carry the flag for the millions of us around the world," Ms. Ngamba said. "My biggest hope is that at this year's Olympic Games, we can make people stand up and pay attention. Show them what refugees are capable of - because we have some big ambitions."

Sharing similar sentiments, Mr. Al-Ghotany said: "At the Opening Ceremony, I will be thinking about everyone that has helped me on my journey - my friends, my family - but also the more than 100 million people around the world, who, just like me, have had to flee their homes. I represent all of them."

UNHCR said the participation of refugees in the Olympic Games demonstrates their resilience and excellence, serving as a symbol of hope and inclusion.

Olympic award

At the official IOC Session on Tuesday, it was also announced that UNHCR's High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi, will become the third recipient of the Olympic Laurel - an award that was created to "honour outstanding individuals for their achievements in education, culture, development and peace through sport."

IOC President Thomas Bach said the UNHCR chief "has supported in an unprecedented way the crucial role sport can play for inclusion, belonging and physical and mental well-being of refugees."

He noted that following the announcement of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team for the 2016 Rio Games at the UN General Assembly, he sought Mr. Grandi's support as the incoming UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

He said that Mr. Grandi enthusiastically supported the initiative and later joined the Olympic Refuge Foundation's Board as Vice-Chair in 2017.

"I am proud to receive this award on behalf of my colleagues at UNHCR, and for the millions of people around the world who have been forced to flee their homes," Mr. Grandi said.

The High Commissioner will be given the award during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on Friday.

Let the Games begin...

Headed to Paris for the Olympic Games on Saturday is UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

In a video message welcoming people to the games released on Tuesday, the Secretary-General celebrated the power of sport and its ability to unite people and bring hope.

His encouragement to people in the "spirit of the Olympic truce" is to build bridges and foster solidarity "and strive for the ultimate goal: peace for all."

During his trip to Paris, Mr. Guterres will meet with IOC President Bach and will hold bilateral meetings.