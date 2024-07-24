Kenya: Patrick Aranduh Sworn in As Commissioner General of Prisons

Nairobi — Patrick Arandu has been sworn in athe Commissioner General of Prisons in a ceremony observed by President William Ruto at State House on Wednesday.

Arandu is set to replace Brigadier John Wariobah who is proceeding on terminal leave pending the end of his tenure of Office.

Aranduh, a career officer who has risen through the ranks in the prisons department, said he plans to modernize prison industries and farm technology, with the dual goals of self-sufficiency and contributing to the country's food security.

In his first 100 days, he aims to implement the recommendations of the Maraga Report and revisiting policies and regulations, specifically Cap 90 and 92 of the Kenyan Constitution, to better support the criminal justice system.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony held at Statehouse President Ruto expressed his confidence that commissioner Arandu will successfully carry out his responsibilities as team leader for prisons, guaranteeing proper management of correctional services.

Ruto pledged to support Arunda stating he will undertake the necessary reforms needed in the Prisons department for better service delivery.

Arandu was appointed by President Ruto following the official resignation of Japhet Koome as the Inspector General of the National Police Service in order to facilitate smooth transition within the top leadership of both the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Prisons Service (KPS).

