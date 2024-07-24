Uganda: Museveni Is a Danger to Democracy

opinion

About the NRM government, it is crystal clear that a tyranny is a cult of unintelligent hungry wolves who barely comprehend logical deliberations--and because they have to catch up with reality and fill their mammoth inadequacies, they often resort to abysmal force to silence those who threaten their deities by intuition.

Tyrants, from time to time, are those societal deviants who could barely sit at the table and amicably settle their differences, but picked up arms and toppled whoever dragged them into debates that would easily resolve their grievances--these criminals, in the first place, have low self-esteem and thus perceive cordial resolution of matters as intimidation--they are neither questionable nor answerable.

Unfortunately, this set of heathens, with time, establishes an empire, but on the sand, only to satisfy their egos and defend it with their lives at the expense of the common people, thinking it will last forever; these deviants renounce the same reasons they fought for and resort to what they had once detested--subjugation, and at this moment, what matters to them is being in charge. The rest is only secondary.

Let us not speak in metaphors but reflect on the wave of awakening that, even though it has taken a very long time, is eventually sweeping the Ugandan community, intending to cleanse the defunct political system, which has choked this country for almost forty years.

For months now, Ugandans have taken it upon themselves to restore their country's dignity and save it from drowning in the regime's murk; with disgust, woke citizens have condemned corruption, which without doubt is Museveni's strongest pillar that holds his government together.

A few bold citizens have come out and demanded the resignation of certain fraudulent parliamentarians, including the corruption overseer of the parliament, Rt. Dishonourable Anita Among--but these courageous Ugandans have been threatened by the government, kidnapped, and detained without charge or trial.

And whereas there is concrete evidence of corruption scandals in almost every government entity, Museveni, who pretends to dislike the vice, continues to protect the perpetrators; he boasts about how the corrupt invest in Uganda and even promotes thieves to other bigger positions in the government--what he does is crunch petty burglars and create a healthy room for those who loot on an industrial scale--these magnificent thieves are in the coffee sector, education, judiciary, military, parliament, URA, UNRA, wealth creation programmes, etc.

Incontestably, Ugandans have blown the trumpets of exhaustion for a very long time, but our leaders have put stones in their ears and ignored our pleas; we have cried about the unlawful detention of our family members and friends; we have lamented about the bad roads which continue to claim the lives of our people; citizens have grumbled about the ailing state of our hospitals and schools, but all has seemed as if we were drumming for dogs and expecting them to dance to the drumbeats--the thieves are mute because they are not the victims of the situation, but the common Ugandan is.

Museveni and his acolytes have continued to eat Uganda at the dinner table while they threaten whoever interferes with their swallowing, forgetting that whatever they eat is a common Ugandan's burden to carry; these insolent creatures don't know that the many billions of shillings they steal can solve the country's many problems; for instance, stock hospitals with medicine or build schools for the poor children, studying under mango trees.

Now that the taxpayers, especially the Gen-Zs, are standing up to defend their country before it goes to shambles, now that the victims of Museveni's malignance are saying enough is enough, he and his enablers have come out to condemn the disgruntled citizens for finally choosing to unite against the gruesome system, as they march to parliament to revile corruption.

These shameless men and women have overlooked the fact that they are the co-authors of Uganda's tragedy--they are hitched to the 1986 guerilla ideologies, which put individual interests first, ignoring the needs of the country; they despise the young populace, forgetting that there is a huge disparity between the current and the 1980 problems.

And as a pseudo-liberator and former rebel who defied reason and opted for bloodshed, Museveni has once again proved to the world that he is a danger to democracy and a synonym of corruption--he and his bloodthirsty security operatives are determined to defend the crooked by crunching the peaceful demonstrators whose only weapon is their words. Alas!

godwinemuwanguzi2007@gmail.com

The author is a novelist & poet

