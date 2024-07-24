Uganda: Anti-Corruption Demo - Activists Beewol, Maulanareign Arrested

Kampala, Uganda — Teams from the Uganda Law Society are stationed at several police stations to help over 30 activists arrested at today's demonstrations against corruption.

Social media influencer Bernard Ewalu (Beewol), comedian Reign Omusoyisoyi (Maulanareign), and former Makerere Guild President Papa Were are among those arrested by police as they prepared to march to Parliament in Kampala today.

"We've been arrested at oasis mall," Beewol tweeted before being taken to Jinja Road Police station.

They were later in court on charges of common nuisance and being idle and disorderly for allegedly participating in today's demonstrations. They were remanded until July 30, after bail could not be processed because a State Attorney went missing as suerities were being gathered.

The President of the Uganda Law Society Bernard Oundo earlier led a team of lawyers to provide legal services to the suspects detained at Kampala Central Police Station.

At the entrance of Kampala CPS, there was much haggling between the police and the lawyers led by the President, before he alone was allowed in.

"The President's utmost focus is to ensure that all suspected protesters secure bond and regain their liberty as soon as possible," ULS said in a statement.

Police said in a statement on the eve of the demonstrations, that they are illegal and urged the activists to instead seek dialogue with Parliament.

While the police had warned against the march, mainly calling for the resignation of the Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among, some brave youth came out to face the military and the police in various parts of the city.

Some of the protestors emerged from Arua Park in the Central Business District of Kampala to face heavily armed police and the military police.

The UPDF also deployed armored vehicles that were seen patrolling the streets in what appeared like a carefully arranged formation.

Despite such deployment, the protestors some carrying the Uganda flag kept on emerging in smaller groups. Apart from chanting and calling for the Speaker of Parliament to resign, the protectors seemed peaceful. They peacefully to arrests by the Police.

Some accepted to board the police patrol car, while unformed and plan-clothed officers bundled others in. Some of those arrested along Parliamentary Avenue sat on the streets as they chanted

Anti-riot police swiftly gabbed and bundled the protestors into waiting police patrol cars.

The Gen-Z protestors have for weeks been planning the "walk to Parliament demonstration" to express their frustration about corruption in the Parliament of Uganda.

The Police warned against the march claiming that it had intelligence information that it was a political procession. Some of the youth armed with their smartphone took images of their colleagues being arrested.They then shared the photographs through social media.

The demonstration was provoked by mounting allegations of corruption against Annet Anita Among and member of the Parliamentary Commission. The backbench commissioners allegedly paid themselves the controversial service award.

Anita Among has severally denied stealing public resources. She instead blamed her woes on political detractors and the pro-LGBTQ campaigners.

At the beginning of May, Britain imposed sanctions on former Ministers Gorreti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu including the Speaker of Parliament following corruption charges for stealing from the poorest communities in Karamoja.

In addition, at the end of May, the United States State Department bared Anita Among and other MPS from entering the United States of America over "significant corruption and gross violation of human rights" Some members of Parliament are currently on remand over budget corruption. Others are accused of stealing money meant for compensation to cooperatives.

Elsewhere, a database of all people illegally arrested in relation to the #March2Parliament demonstrations has been developed. The site http://missingpersonsug.org/ reports over 20 arrested by 3pm today.