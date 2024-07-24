Sudanese Women Launch Anti-War Campaign in Uganda

Kampala — Under the slogan 'Do not turn a blind eye to famine in Sudan', the Sudanese organisation The Female Guardians (El Harisat, meaning women guardians in Arabic) launched a campaign in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, on Friday, to draw the world's attention to the scale of the human tragedy in Sudan.

While addressing attendees, Hadia Hasaballah, executive director of The Female Guardians, said: "We must raise our voices to alert the world not to forget the Sudanese crisis. Apart from demanding an immediate ceasefire, we call on the parties to the conflict to fulfil their obligations and open safe corridors for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people."

Hasaballah explained that 25 million Sudanese are in dire need of food, with more than 10 million people having fled their homes. "55 per cent of the displaced are children, and almost one-third have had to flee more than once.

"About 7,000 new mothers are at risk of death with their children due to food shortages. Six million women are at risk of gender-based violence. In addition, there are currently around 11,000 cases of cholera and 5,000 cases of dengue fever in Sudan."

The Female Guardians campaign will last for 30 days, including a 24-day hunger strike. "The value of the food not eaten will be allocated to Sudanese refugees in Kiryandongo camp in Bweyale, western Uganda. Additionally, the campaign features global denunciation stands, and a day dedicated to solidarity with Sudanese children by drawing a Wall of Hunger in colours.

"We will make use of all available means to raise awareness and send a distress call to the world," Hasaballah stated.

Tom Perriello, the United States Special Envoy to Sudan, blamed the international community for failing to address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, stating it had not taken sufficient steps.

"We seek to increase the humanitarian aid for Sudan," he said while addressing The Female Guardians campaign via a video call. "The SAF and the RSF must be pressured to allow relief convoys to reach those in need safely. We continue our efforts to stop the fire, end the war, and alleviate the hunger crisis."

