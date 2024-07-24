Ethiopia: Govt Providing Emergency Support to Landslide Victims of Southern Ethiopia Region

Addis Ababa — Disaster Risk Management Commission revealed that the government of Ethiopia has been providing emergency support to victims of landslide occurred in Gofa Zone, Geze Gofa Woreda, Kencho Shacha Gozdi Kebele of Southern Ethiopia Region on Monday.

Disaster Risk Management Commission Commissioner, Ambassador Shiferaw Teklemariam told the media today that the landslide disaster inflicted loss of lives and destruction of properties in Gozdi Kebele of Gofa Zone.

He said a landslide occurred in the area on last Sunday following a heavy rain and stated that the initial landslide claimed the lives of four persons, and those who came to the scene to help the victims of the first calamity lost their lives due another incident of landslide.

According to him, activities to provide emergency support have been commenced right after the occurrence of the accident to help victims including displaced people.

He revealed that food and non-food items have been provided to some 400 displaced people due to the disaster.

A team of experts drawn from different institutions has been sent to the area to work on preventive measures to halt another landslide disaster.

The commissioner also mentioned that the provision of necessary support and relocation of the displaced people to other suitable sites are being underway.

The landslide has so far claimed the lives of 157 citizens.