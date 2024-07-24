South Africa: New Law On Climate Change Response Welcomed

The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) has welcomed the signing of the Climate Change Bill by President Cyril Ramaphosa, into law.

"We welcome this ground-breaking legislation, which not only clearly sets out the functions of the PCC but outlines the role that provinces and municipalities will play in mitigation efforts, to ensure the realisation of the vision for effective climate change response and just transition to a climate-resilient and low-carbon economy and society," PCC Commissioner and Executive Director, Dr Crispian Olver, said on Tuesday.

The Climate Change Act sets out the legal mandate for countrywide climate change response, to enable the alignment of South Africa's climate change response policy and actions, including mitigation and adaptation actions, which also constitutes South Africa's country fair contribution to the global climate change response.

While a few state departments and other government agencies have just transition outcomes explicitly outlined in their annual performance plans, the Act now clearly instructs every organ of state to review and if necessary, revise, amend, coordinate and harmonise their policies and measures, programmes and decisions in order to ensure that the risks of climate change impacts and associated vulnerabilities are taken into consideration.

Olver said the Climate Change Act is South Africa's first comprehensive legislation to encourage the development of an effective climate change response.

"To enable the development of an effective climate change response and a long-term, just transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy and society for South Africa in the context of sustainable development.

"Undoubtedly, any successful climate action effort will require alignment of major social-economic, environmental and governance policies. We are entering a new phase of climate action and we believe the Climate Change Act, will foster institutional coherence and enhance climate change adaptation governance across the national, provincial and local layers of government," Olver said.

The Commission will contribute to strengthen its relations with government, particularly the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) as well as the National Treasury in giving life to the Act and ensuring that a smooth evolution to a public entity. It will also strengthen the work of the commission and improve its partnership with stakeholders and other role-players.