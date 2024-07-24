South Africa: ANC Rapporteur Calls for Zuma's Expulsion After Disgruntled Ex-President Fails to Attend Disciplinary Hearing

23 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Queenin Masuabi

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula presented the case against Jacob Zuma during the former president's ANC disciplinary proceedings. After joining the MK party, Zuma faces expulsion from the party of which he was a member for decades.

The ANC's National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) on Tuesday concluded its hearing into former president Jacob Zuma's alleged breach of the party's constitution for his involvement with the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula outlined how the former president ditched the ANC for the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, which was seen as an unforgivable violation by a former leader of the ANC.

ANC rapporteur Amanda Vilakazi recommended to the NDC that Zuma be expelled for his involvement with the MK party, a key catalyst in the country's changing political landscape, which saw the ANC fall under 50% nationally for the first time in the May general elections.

Daily Maverick understands that Mbalula spoke about how the former president failed to uphold the principles of the ANC despite his long history in the party and his contribution to the struggle against apartheid.

Zuma was, however, not present at the virtual sitting.

He faces two charges in the NDC which pertain to failing to follow rule 25.17.17(4) and for violating rule 25.17.13.

The first rule involves prejudicing the integrity and repute of the ANC, its personnel or its operational facility by acting on behalf or in collaboration with a counter-revolutionary organisation...

