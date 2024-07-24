Kenyan security forces thwarted plans by protesters to march and disrupt activities at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday, in an attempt to pressure President William Ruto to resign.

Authorities deployed a significant number of security personnel from various sectors, both inside and outside the airport, preventing protesters from breaching the security perimeter.

The planned demonstrations had sparked concern across the country, following a recent incident at the parliament where protesters stormed the facility, causing extensive damage.

Kenyan police had issued a stern warning ahead of the scheduled protest, cautioning against any unlawful breach of security at the airport, which is one of the protected areas.

Airlines, including Kenya Airways, and the Kenya Airports Authority advised travelers to arrive at the airport at least four hours before departure to avoid potential delays caused by the protest.

Instead, the protesters marched through Nairobi's Central Business District for most of the day.

Organised by a coalition of civil society groups and political activists, the protest, largely driven by the youth, has attracted significant attention both domestically and internationally.

The organisers emphasised a commitment to peaceful demonstration and non-violent civil disobedience to highlight the challenges faced by ordinary Kenyans.

The protests are part of a broader movement in Kenya, which has been experiencing months-long demonstrations following the introduction of a finance bill proposing tax increases.

Although the bill was withdrawn after President Ruto declined to sign it into law, the protests have persisted, with demonstrators demanding further action, including the president's resignation.