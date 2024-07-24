Malawi: Former Blantyre City Mayor Wild Ndipo Eyes Parliamentary Seat

The immediate past Blantyre city mayor, his worship councillor Wild Ndipo of Chigumula wards has outlined his plans of standing as the member of Parliament for Blantyre city east during the next year's tripartite general elections.

Speaking in an exclusive interview just after the Blantyre city mayors' elections held on Monday, Ndipo said his focus is now to serve his people in Parliament next year.

" Its likely that people have been impressed with how I have executed my duties during my tenure that is why they have endorsed me to stand as a member of Parliament for the Chigumula -BCA-Club Banana constituency next year," he said

Among others, the former mayor said he managed to bring back the city's lost glory by reintroducing the city street lights, constructions of roads and schools and one way traffic management system.

Ndipo said he thought of giving others a chance to lead the mayoral position.

" Iam happy to see them winning the highly contested seats respectively and taking over from me. This is awesome. You know what? A good dancer knows when to stop, I have done my part," said a vividly smiling Ndipo.

The former mayor added that he was impressed with the first ever free and fair elections in the history.

" My advice to the newly elected people is that these are strategic positions that need to address residents' concerns as well as working together for the common goals," said Ndipo

According to him, he has left the mayoral position a happy person after achieving what he put in stock.

Councillor Wild Ndipo has served for 10 years, served as deputy mayor for(2.5 years) and mayor for (7.5 years) respectively, making him the longest serving mayor in the history of Blantyre city and Malawi at large.

Ndipo subsequently served as president of Malawi Local Government Association ( MALGA) for 6 years and as a board member of the local government finance committee for 3 years.