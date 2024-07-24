Uganda: Kitgum Mayor Arrested Over Murder

Police have arrested Kitgum Municipality mayor, Richard Ojara Okwera over murder.

It is alleged that Okwera was behind the the July, 1, 2024 land clash between clans in Mucwini that left five people dead, and 15 others injured.

On Monday July,22, Ojara and three others were arrested and detained at Kitgum Central Police Station where he remains to date.

The alleged clan conflicts and murders in Mucwini are referenced under case number GEF092/2024.

According to the Kitgum District DPC, SP Peter Oyesigye , "investigations are ongoing".

Furthermore, on July, 19, the police in Kitgum arrested eleven people comprising of seven men and four women from the Okol clan in Mucwini East Subcounty, Kitgum District, following an alleged abduction of three boys from the Chua Clan in Mucwini, Kitgum District.

According to Aswa East RPC, ACP Anatoli Katungwesi, "A group of about 70 people armed with bows and arrows abducted three boys who had gone to check on their colleagues in the farmland."

He says while two of the boys managed to escape into the bushes, the third boy was captured and detained until early Friday morning, July 19, 2024, after he had been tortured throughout the night.

The Kitgum District RDC, Jimmy Ssegawa Ebil, confirmed that the police are investigating the matter.