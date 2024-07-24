Uganda: More Details Emerge As Police Arrest Key Suspect in Buddo Shooting

24 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Police have arrested a key suspect in Tuesday night shooting in Buddo in Kyengera Town Council along Masaka Road in Wakiso District where two people were killed.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the deceased have ben identified as Nalumansi Evelyne Zaliya Kilonde Katende, 50, a resident of Mpangala Cell, Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District, and an unidentified individual dressed in UPDF camouflage attire.

He said in a resultant operation, a suspect whose names have been concealed was arrested in connection with the shooting.

"The suspect alleges that the deceased male in UPDF attire and others, currently at large, intercepted and kidnapped him earlier that day while he was with friends and family in Buwama. The suspect was reportedly transferred to the alleged kidnappers' vehicle, registration number UAK 375U, a silver Toyota Progress," Owoyesigyire said.

"Upon reaching Buddo, the suspect claims he managed to disarm one of the kidnappers, leading to the shootout that resulted in the deaths of the alleged kidnapper and a passerby, Nalumansi Evelyne Zaliya."

The police said the bodies have been taken to the City Mortuary at Mulago for post mortem examination as investigations continue.

"Materials of evidential value that include a Pistol have been recovered and will aid in the ongoing investigations."

The shooting happened on a day security was heightened in Kampala to quell a march by youths to parliament protesting against corruption.

Scores of the participants in the march were arrested, arraigned before courts of law and remanded to prison.

