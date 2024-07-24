Kenya: KQ Expands Portfolio to Include Hotel, Tour Package Booking Services

24 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has relaunched KQ Holidays, an online platform that allows customers to book for holiday packages in various countries.

Through the KQ Holidays platform, flyers can book flights, accommodations, airport transfers, and tours under one system.

"The new KQ Holidays platform is a significant step forward in providing comprehensive travel solutions," said Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO.

"We understand the diverse needs of modern travelers and have designed this platform for a seamless and personalized holiday planning experience."

The initial phase of the relaunch will highlight 12 key destinations such as Mombasa, Nairobi, New York, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Victoria Falls, Paris, Dubai, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Dar es Salaam, and Mumbai.

"The new KQ Holidays is not just an update, it is a complete overhaul of how we plan our travels," says Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways.

"We are saying goodbye to the days of juggling multiple websites and endless comparisons while also cementing our commitment to personalized and hassle-free travel planning."

