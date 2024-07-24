Kenya: 9 in 10 Kenyans Oppose Tax Hike On Petroleum Products - Survey

Nairobi — 9 out of 10 Kenyans oppose any government's move to increase taxes on petroleum products.

The findings have been disclosed by Afrobarometer, a Pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that provides data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life.

The survey, which interviewed 2,400 Kenyans, found that only 3 out of 10 support raising tax revenues to reduce government borrowing.

"What Kenyans think about taxation it is better to pay less taxes, even if it means there will be fewer services provided by the government," the survey revealed.

While President William Ruto's administration aims to become self-reliant and reduce borrowing through its tax strategy, 6 in 10 Kenyans blame the government's poor economic management for the rising cost of living.

With the skyrocketing cost of living, 6 out of 10 Kenyans feel the country is headed in the wrong direction with only 4 in 10 Kenyans thinking it's going in the right direction.

The survey was conducted between April 11, 2024, and May 3, 2024.

