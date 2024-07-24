Kenya: 9 in 10 Kenyans Oppose Tax Hike On Petroleum Products - Survey

24 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — 9 out of 10 Kenyans oppose any government's move to increase taxes on petroleum products.

The findings have been disclosed by Afrobarometer, a Pan-African, non-partisan survey research network that provides data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life.

The survey, which interviewed 2,400 Kenyans, found that only 3 out of 10 support raising tax revenues to reduce government borrowing.

"What Kenyans think about taxation it is better to pay less taxes, even if it means there will be fewer services provided by the government," the survey revealed.

While President William Ruto's administration aims to become self-reliant and reduce borrowing through its tax strategy, 6 in 10 Kenyans blame the government's poor economic management for the rising cost of living.

With the skyrocketing cost of living, 6 out of 10 Kenyans feel the country is headed in the wrong direction with only 4 in 10 Kenyans thinking it's going in the right direction.

The survey was conducted between April 11, 2024, and May 3, 2024.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.