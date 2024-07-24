The rescuing and rehabilitating efforts have been continued to save people affected by landslide occurred in Geze Gofa District of South Ethiopia State, Officials said.

In an interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), South Ethiopia State Communication Bureau Head, Senait Solomon said that the state administration has organized a committee that facilitates utmost efforts to rescuing as well as supporting affected people in the area.

She expressed that priority has been given for rescuing the people while taking precaution measures to protect citizens from similar circumstances.

"Over 229 people have lost their lives due to the incident. The community, in concert with the government and other stakeholders, are striving to provide the necessary support to rescue as well as rehabilitate affected people," she underscored.

The incident was said to be occurred while the community trying to rescue a family that has been affected by the landslide that followed the heavy rain, she added.

The Zone Disaster Management Bureau Head, Markos Melese also announced that the Emergency Rehabilitation Committee has already begun facilitating support and restoration.

Meanwhile, Prosperity Party has expressed its deep condolences for the lives claimed during the landslide that occurred in the state.

In its statement, the party conveyed its readiness to be part of the effort that would be put to rehabilitate the people that have been affected by the landslide while expressing condolences to the family, relatives and friends for their loss.

Similarly, the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party also expressed deep sympathy for the lost lives in the disaster.

Precaution measures need to be taken in advance, the party urged on its social media account, while calling media outlets to provide necessary information timely.

The government including civic society organizations need to provide necessary support while raising awareness to avert similar situation, it stressed.

BY BETELHEM BEDLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 24 JULY 2024