Tunisia: Grain Harvest - 6.6 Million Quintals Harvested Till July 21

Tunis — Some 6.6 million quintals of grain have been harvested till July 21, the Grain Office said on Wednesday.

Beja governorate recorded the highest harvest rate at 27%, followed by Bizerte (20%), Jendouba and Kairouan (14% and 9% respectively).

The harvest is made up of 88% durum wheat, 9% barley and triticale, and 3% common wheat.

The harvested grain for the 2023/2024 marketing year was below average, but better than that of 2022-2023 (around 5.3 million quintals due to the drought), Director General of the Grain Office Saloua Zouari told TAP.

Tunisia has allocated around TND 1.5 billion to finance grain imports, which represents 53.7% of total food imports.