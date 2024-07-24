Tunisia: Grain Harvest - 6.6 Million Quintals Harvested Till July 21

24 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Some 6.6 million quintals of grain have been harvested till July 21, the Grain Office said on Wednesday.

Beja governorate recorded the highest harvest rate at 27%, followed by Bizerte (20%), Jendouba and Kairouan (14% and 9% respectively).

The harvest is made up of 88% durum wheat, 9% barley and triticale, and 3% common wheat.

The harvested grain for the 2023/2024 marketing year was below average, but better than that of 2022-2023 (around 5.3 million quintals due to the drought), Director General of the Grain Office Saloua Zouari told TAP.

Tunisia has allocated around TND 1.5 billion to finance grain imports, which represents 53.7% of total food imports.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.