Africa: Tunisia Global Forum - Tunisian Diaspora Network in Africa Launched

Tunis — The "Tunisian Diaspora Network in Africa" (RTDA) was launched by the Tunisia-Africa Business Council-TABC on the sidelines of the conference «Tunisia Global Forum» which was held in Tunis on July 23, 2024.

The Tunisian Diaspora Network in Africa (RTDA), thus joins the World Alliance of Tunisian Talents (WATT), created in July 2023, by ATUGE and Tunisian talent associations active in particular in Tunisia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Canada and the Middle East.

«The Tunisian Diaspora Network in Africa» aims to bring together Tunisians residing in Africa and create a dynamic platform to promote exchanges, collaboration, networking and the development of economic and social opportunities.

This network will strengthen ties between Tunisia and African countries, while promoting the expertise and skills of the Tunisian diaspora on the continent.

The RTDA also aims to be a source for proposals and action for the development of Tunisia and the African continent, as well as the strengthening of South-South cooperation.

It will provide support to Tunisian economic operators in African markets, in partnership with TABC and WATT.