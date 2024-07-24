Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi has been appointed as the Energy Cabinet Secretary.

President William Ruto has included members of the Opposition in his government, appointing key figures from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to the Cabinet in an effort to form a broad-based administration.

President Ruto nominated ODM Chairman John Mbadi as the new Treasury Cabinet Secretary and appointed Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi as the Energy Cabinet Secretary.

The nominations come after weeks of street protests by the GenZ youths who demanded an overhaul of the government citing rampant corruption and mismanagement of resources.

Additionally, former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has been named the new Mining Cabinet Secretary, while Wycliffe Oparanya is set to become the Cooperatives Development Minister.

The appointments also include Salim Mvurya as the new Investment and Trade Cabinet Secretary.

Kipchumba Murkomen has been nominated to lead the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, and former Attorney General Justin Muturi is set to head the Public Service Ministry.

Rebbeca Miano, initially nominated to replace Muturi as Attorney General, has been reassigned to the Tourism and Wildlife Ministry.

President Ruto also nominated Stella Lagat to lead the Gender, Arts, and Heritage Ministry.

“I will be making more nominations in the coming days to fill the remaining slots,” President Ruto stated.

Last week, the president nominated 11 Cabinet members including Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), Alice Wahome (Lands, Public Works, Urban Development and Housing), Climate Change and Forestry) and Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport).

He had retained Aden Duale in the Defence ministry and Soipan Tuya in the Environment ministry but swapped them on Tuesday.

The new faces nominated to Cabinet are Dr Debra Mulongo Barasa (Health), Julius Migosi Ogamba (Education), Dr Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Mr Eric Muriithi Muuga (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) and Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u (Information, Communication and Digital Economy).

“During this time, the country has engaged in a difficult public conversation, providing an opportunity to reflect on the relationship between fundamental rights and democratic freedoms, our collective aspirations for prosperity and efforts to secure opportunities for all, and the imperative to advance the security of the State,” said President Ruto.

