Zimbabwe: Maiden Topflight Goal Thrills Ngwende

Greenfuel utility player Chris Ngwende is thrilled after registering his first Castle Lager Premiership goal, which helped his side salvage a point against high-flying Simba Bhora over the weekend.

Ngwende has made seven appearances for the Ethanol Boys after moving from Herentals Under-20 at the beginning of the season.

He has been deployed as a left-back in the previous matches and Saturday was his first start as a forward. He responded positively to the positional shift and managed to have his name on the score-sheet in the 1-1 draw.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports, he said:

"The feeling was different. In the previous matches, I had been deployed as a left-back, and in this game, I was deployed as a forward and I managed to get the goal. The truth is I am happy.

"The goal is just the beginning of a new exciting chapter in my career. I now have to put in more hard work and give an extra push to register more goals. This is my first season in the top-flight and I am still learning many things. But I am happy with the progress.

"Moving from the lower division to the topflight isn't as easy as we used to think. There are a lot of adjustments and for me, it took a while before I settled.

"It's not the same, it was difficult at the start but now I am at par with others. The coaches have played an important role in my development. Our coaches have been patient with me, and I believe now I am capable of delivering as expected."

GreenFuel are a point above the relegation zone, with 21 points after 19 games. They are travelling to Gweru to face TelOne tomorrow before they return home to host Chegutu Pirates at GreenFuel Sports Arena at the weekend.

They have not registered an away win this season and will be looking to turn the tables.

Ngwende believes he is ready to play in any position the coach will deploy him and looks forward to helping the team end its away win-less streak.

"I am a utility player. I should be ready to play anywhere I am tasked to play. Having the coaches trust me means I have a lot of work to do for me to deliver.

"Against TelOne, I look forward to adding my goals. We have to register a win against them and Chegutu Pirates as we try to relieve ourselves from the pressure of dropping into the relegation zone.

"This season we have been bad travellers. We are struggling away, and we are working hard to change that. If we manage to win and collect maximum points in our next two games, that will take a lot of pressure from us."

Ngwende believes it's high time the team performs well on the field of play to match the good job done by the club's administration.

"Our management has done magnificent work to put all the wants and needs together for us.

"We are highly motivated and it's just unfortunate that as a team, results haven't come our way, but the management is perfect. We need to push extra hard to match their efforts."