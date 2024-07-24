Zimbabwe: Caps Utd Seek Redemption

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has challenged his players to fight for the badge as they go out in search of redemption in a midweek fixture against newboys Bikita Minerals at Sakubva tomorrow.

The Green Machine are currently experiencing a bad patch after going three games in succession without winning in the Castle Lager Premiership.

Chitembwe could not hide the frustrations especially after his team stumbled to a disappointing 0-1 defeat to Herentals in their last match at Rufaro on Sunday.

Lack of precision and careless errors cost them the points against The Students. They had one day to work on their shortcomings before making the trip to Mutare. They will be on the road again this weekend as they have a date against another newly promoted side Arenel Movers at Luveve in Bulawayo. But Chitembwe has demanded more from his players. He was distraught after seeing his players wasting a glut of scoring opportunities before falling to a goal that was largely a result of a schoolboy blunder from their goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

He said he will drive home the message to his players to up their game if they hope for a decent campaign.

"Keep working hard," he said.

"I think that's the correct message. They must just keep focused and work hard."

CAPS United suffered a shock 0-1 home defeat to Bikita Minerals in the reverse leg at Rufaro. Chitembwe would want to see his team making use of the scoring chances they are creating.

Despite their chief marksman William Manondo being the league's joint top scorer after finding the back of the nets eight times, the team has only been able to accumulate 21 goals in 19 games. They also conceded 20, at an average of a goal per game.

While CAPS United were dropping to ninth on the log standings, Herentals who featured their 53-year-old club owner Innocent Benza, were moving up the ladder into seventh place.

Their coach Paul Benza said the win, which was delivered via Godfrey Mukambi's second-half strike was key in pursuit of their top-eight target this season.

"From the beginning, we were saying that we have to at least better the position that we had last year, which was finishing on number eight. Secondly, we also need to try and run away from relegation.

"So, if we can pick maximum points it is very important because we will move more towards safety, and the target of finishing number seven or better will become a reality. We are very happy to collect six points from the first two games of the second half," said Benza. Herentals will be back at Rufaro tomorrow to host Arenel Movers before travelling to Mandava on Sunday to meet log leaders FC Platinum.

Fellow giants Dynamos have a date against Yadah at Rufaro on Thursday. The Glamour Boys have largely been inconsistent this season but the 1-0 win away to Hwange should have boosted their confidence. Simba Bhora also have an interesting fixture as they prepare to host giants Highlanders at Wadzanayi tomorrow. Tonderai Ndiraya's men are enjoying good form and are currently third in the log standings.

While no team in the top four won a match at the weekend, Simba Bhora continued to hold their own after managing a point away at GreenFuel.

"It was a very difficult game for us. I didn't think the team would come here and perform the way they did.

"Naturally, when you come here or go to so many other places that are far away from home, you are virtually playing against three things; that is the distance, the working conditions because it's hot here in this part of the country and the third one is the opponent," said Ndiraya.

They host Highlanders tomorrow and then make the long trip to Hwange for a date against the coal miners on Sunday.

But it is Chicken Inn who have a lot to work on ahead of their clash with log leaders FC Platinum at Luveve on Thursday.

The Gamecocks are coming from a narrow 1-0 win over Arenel Movers but their coach Joey Antipas is not convinced by their lack of consistency, as the win over the basement side came on the back of a six-match winless run.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Bikita Minerals v CAPS United (Sakubva), Herentals v Arenel (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v ZPC Kariba (Baobab), Simba Bhora v Highlanders (Wadzanayi), TelOne v GreenFuel (Bata), Bulawayo Chiefs v Hwange (Luveve)

Thursday: Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve), Chegutu Pirates v Manica Diamonds (Baobab), Dynamos v Yadah (Rufaro).

Week 21

Saturday: Arenel Movers v CAPS United (Luveve)

Sunday: Yadah v Bulawayo Chiefs (Heart Stadium), Dynamos v Bikita Minerals (Rufaro), Hwange v Simba Bhora (Colliery), Highlanders v TelOne (Barbourfields), GreenFuel v Chegutu Pirates (GreenFuel Arena), Manica Diamonds v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Sakubva), ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga), FC Platinum v Herentals (Mandava)