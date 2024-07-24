Zimbabwe: Ruto Reappoints First 11 to Cabinet

23 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Nairobi. — Kenyan President William Ruto on Friday mostly named holdovers from the cabinet he sacked last week to a new government meant to respond to the grievances of young protesters.

In a televised address, Ruto announced 11 appointments -- six from the previous cabinet -- with others to follow soon.

The mass firing last week was a concession to demands from youth-led protests that had already forced him to withdraw US$2.7 billion in proposed tax hikes amid the biggest crisis of his two-year presidency.

Ruto re-appointed the ministers of interior, defence, environment and lands and changed the portfolios of two other ministers.

The appointee to be education minister, Julius Migos Ogamba, was the running mate of the outgoing education minister, Ezekiel Machogu, when Machogu stood unsuccessfully for governor of Kisii County in 2022, local media reports showed. -- africanews.com

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.