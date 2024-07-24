Uganda: Police Halt Planned NUP Public Meetings in Bugweri, Pallisa, Cite Past Violations

The Uganda Police Force has suspended the National Unity Platform's (NUP) planned public meetings in Bugweri, Pallisa, and Soroti districts due to multiple violations of agreed guidelines.

According to a letter sent to the NUP Secretary General and signed by the Inspector General of Police, the decision to halt the meetings was made due to "non-compliance with earlier agreed guidelines" during past NUP events.

The letter cites several incidents where NUP supporters were observed violating traffic laws, including passengers riding on the rooftops of vehicles, people seated in vehicle windows, and supporters directing traffic - a mandate reserved for the police.

"As per Article 43 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda 1995, in the enjoyment of the rights and freedoms prescribed in Chapter 4, no person shall prejudice the fundamental or other human rights and freedoms of others or the public interest," the letter states.

The police further warned that Section 33 (b) of the Police Act gives them the power to direct the conduct of assemblies and processions on public roads or streets.

NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, expressed his frustration with the police's actions.

"Ahead of our planned activities in Bugweri, Pallisa, and Soroti this weekend, the partisan police, through Frank Mwesigwa, has yet again blocked our mobilisation activities," Kyagulanyi said.

"While other political parties and actors continue to have their activities, including processions and rallies, the regime is always looking for any excuse to block us."

Kyagulanyi emphasised that NUP has done everything to remain civil and non-violent but warned that they are being pushed to a point where they must resist.

"We are pushing to a point where we must resist all this madness," he added.