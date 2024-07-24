Eritrean Community Festival in the UK

Asmara — The Eritrean community festival was held with patriotic zeal on 20 and 21 July in London under the theme "Peace Anchored on Resilience." The festival was officially opened by Mr. Saleh Abdella, Charge d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland. The event was attended by numerous nationals from UK cities including London, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry, Birmingham, Wakefield, and Huddersfield.

Highlighting the significance of the festival in consolidating the unity of nationals and nurturing youth that adhere to noble national values, Mr. Saleh noted that the festival was particularly special as it coincided with the joyful event of Biniam Girmay winning the Green Jersey at the Tour de France 2024. He also conveyed congratulants Biniam Girmay and the Eritrean people.

Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, head of Public and Community Affairs, conducted a seminar for festival participants, focusing on the homeland's current situation in terms of regional and global developments. Mr. Tewolde emphasized that the development of friendly relations and cooperation in international relations was the result of the steadfastness and resilience of the Eritrean people and Government, and he called for strengthened participation for better results.

At the event, certificates of recognition were handed out to over 60 outstanding youth students in their educational careers and to those who attended history and political training.

The festival also featured cultural and artistic programs by Eritrean artists residing in the UK.