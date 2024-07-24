Uganda: Twenty Acres of Garden Plantations in Wetlands in Kagadi Destroyed

The Kagadi district security committee led by the RDC Lillian Ruteraho have destroyed twenty acres of garden plantations in wetlands in Bwikara Sub County in Kagadi district.

In an operation that was characterized by gun shots, the security committee noted that they have sensitized people to leave wetlands but in vain thus using force but also warned LC 1 and 3 leaders in some sub counties that they risk arrest who are said to be key encroachers on wetlands.

The Kagadi district security committee led by the RDC Lillian Ruteraho spent the better part of the day in Bwikara Sub County destroying 20 acres garden plantations that were planted in Rwabituju and Mihemu wetlands in Kagadi district.

Among destroyed were onion gardens, cabbage gardens, sugar cane plantations cut down, beans among other things.

However, was the operation started, some people across tried to make alarm who were later learnt to be owners of the gardens this called for gun fires eventually arresting them who were forcefully asked to uproot and cut down their own plantations.

Shortly after the operation, Gerald Byona the Kagadi district Natural resources Officer said, the operation followed continuous sensitization to communities to leave wetlands but they became adamant.

"It's has been two years of alerting and information people to leave wetlands, but when we visited two weeks ago we found out that more wetland was being cleared, so now we decided not to talk rather act, these have been cut down, and we will continue in this area, but also spread in the entire district" Byona said

Lillian Ruteraho, the Kagadi resident district commissioner said, they have a directive to protect wetlands without sparing anyone.

"I know we have all heard from the president on wetlands as his representatives we have to ensure that directive is effected and people go out of the wetland, you have seen in Lubigi how special are people here in Kagadi, they also have to respect nature either in peace or by force " Ruteraho said

Benjamin Tumusiime the deputy resident district commissioner Benjamin Tumusiime, noted that they are verifying information where local Council chairman one and three in some sub counties are being pinned being main encroachers on wetlands warning warning that once it's confirmed they will be arrested.

"In most places we have gone to, people say LC 1 and 3 connive with locals but also directly encroach on wetlands by planting sugar cane, beans and so on, that we can not allow, as leaders they must live by example if they can't they will be arrested so that they can get to order" Tumusiime warned

The operation that started in Bwikara Sub County in Buyaga West, is said to last for three months and it will spread across the entire district.