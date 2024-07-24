Namibia: N$123 Million Expansion and Upgrade for Outapi Water Treatment Plant in Motion

Water utility, NamWater on Tuesday inked a contract for the extension and upgrade of the Outapi Water Treatment Plant, to ensure a reliable and increased water supply to Outapi and the surrounding areas.

The contract has been awarded to the joint venture between China Jiangxi International and Homefin Properties.

The plant serves not only Outapi Town but also the rural pipelines in Area A (South of Town) and Area B (North and East of Town).

With a growing urban population and increased water demand, the existing plant, commissioned in 2001, has reached its full capacity. There is an urgent need to expand the plant to meet the current and future water needs, NamWater's Chief Executive, Abraham Nehemia noted.

"The current plant at Outapi is running at full capacity. We urge our contractors to ensure that the project is finalized within the agreed timeline. The government, through NamWater, has mobilized the necessary resources to address the issue of sustainable water supply, as water catalyzes any development," he said.

Meanwhile, representatives from China Jiangxi International and Homefin Properties expressed their readiness to begin work immediately. They have committed to delivering quality work, leveraging their extensive experience and previous successful collaborations.

"We are prepared to work diligently and ensure that this project meets all standards and is completed on time," they added.

Element Consulting Engineers of Namibia, in association with Mariswe Consulting Engineers from South Africa, designed the new treatment plant. The upgraded facility will have a capacity of 438 m³/hour, producing potable water that meets the New Water Quality Standards and ensures compliant effluent treatment.

The contract is valued at N$ 123,184,517.06 (excluding VAT and contingencies) and the project is expected to be completed within 16 months.

Site handover is expected to take place the following week, allowing construction to commence promptly.