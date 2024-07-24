South Africa: Prasa Board Reinstates Zolani Matthews

24 July 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) board has reinstated Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), in compliance with the judgement by the Labour Court.

On 1 July 2024, the Labour Court ruled that Matthews's contract was still valid after it was terminated by the PRASA board in December 2021.

The termination of the contract followed an investigation by a seasoned senior counsel that established whether Matthews deliberately and intentionally failed to disclose material information to PRASA in respect of his dual citizenship.

According to media reports, months later, retired judge Robert Nugent ruled that PRASA should reinstate Matthews with back pay during arbitration proceedings.

PRASA applied to the Labour Court to review Nugent's ruling.

"Considering this decision, PRASA is now in the process of engaging Zolani Matthews to discuss the implications of the judgment. The organisation respectfully requests time and space to engage with Mr Matthews accordingly.

"The PRASA Board of Control remains committed to discharging its duties with the utmost diligence," PRASA said on Wednesday.

